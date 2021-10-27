In a nod to Cartier’s longstanding history with Thailand, the newly renovated boutique of the maison at Siam Paragon gracefully combines the brand’s heritage with elements of Thai culture and tradition.

Established in 2006, the Cartier Siam Paragon boutique has remained an iconic Cartier presence in Thailand for over 15 years. However, the rapport between Thailand and Cartier goes back much longer than that. The relationship between the French jeweller and the royal court first began in 1907, when Cartier received the royal warrant of appointment from the House of Chakri during the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) and the royal visit to the Cartier flagship boutique on 13 rue de la Paix, Paris.

The newly renovated boutique

To commemorate 115 years of the relationship between Cartier and Thailand, the newly renovated 400sqm boutique brings together elements of Thai art and culture with Cartier’s iconic design language.

Glass and marble set off the tone of the boutique, accentuated with gold-braided patterns that hark back to the wall panelling technique of traditional Thai architecture. Upon entering, guests are greeted with an ornate bas-relief sculpture with scenes depicting the temples of Bangkok and Cartier’s symbolic panther as it roams across Thailand.

The upholstery of Cartier Siam Paragon Boutique employs Thai silk for its cladded walls and sofas. In contrast, the walls of the Prestige room are adorned with mosaic tiles reminiscent of temple art. For the Central Space, the walls feature woven fabrics with patterns featuring the Thai national flower, Ratchaphruek. Another decorative piece that metaphorically reflects the boutique’s Siamese characteristics is the sculptural chandelier. This exclusively designed masterpiece gives an impression of falling raindrops and thus the country’s monsoon season and tropical climate.

“The new boutique that you are discovering today is a matrimony and a subtle blend between the richness of Thai culture and the Maison codes and aesthetics. Its brightness, use of beautiful curves and traditional crafts encrusted everywhere, make it unique and unprecedented. Light, transparency and luxurious materials create a serene, precious, elegant and warm environment that you will be enchanted to re-discover,” concludes Cécile Naour, CEO of Cartier Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Cartier Tank Asymétrique Siam Limited Edition

In celebration of this stellar anniversary, a special Cartier Tank Asymétrique Siam Limited Edition was introduced. Coveted by many collectors, the Cartier Tank Asymétrique boasts a unique asymmetric dial with a 30 degrees offset that forms a graceful diamond-like profile. The slanted lozenge silhouette sees the number 12 placed on the dial’s uppermost corner and the number 6 in the opposite direction on the watch’s lowermost corner. The limited-edition is distinctive with a ruby crown, traditional Thai numerals, and a ‘Siam’ engraving and serial number on the caseback. The timepiece also comes with a second alligator-skin strap in Siamese Ruby hue.

Available in a limited number of 55 pieces only, the Cartier Tank Asymétrique Siam Limited Edition is presented in an exclusive collector’s box depicting a panther roaming against the backdrop of Thai temples. This is truly a collectable watch that will last for many generations to come.

Cartier: a historical journey through the exhibition

Additionally, the renovation of the flagship boutique is also celebrated with an exhibition showcasing rare creations from the Cartier Collection and historically exceptional timepieces, jewellery and accessories from the Cartier archive. The pieces are records of the maison’s heritage that span 170-year of history and provide wider historical hindsight to the progression of art, style and technical progress that has evolved since the 19th century.

Other highlights include the Cartier diamond brooches in Garland Style, an iconic technique of Cartier enjoyed in royal courts worldwide. For those interested in royal Thai history, the Cartier necklace gifted to Queen Sri Bajrindra (Saovabha Phongsri) by King Chulalongkorn during his royal visit to Europe will further intrigue.

The exhibition will be held until November 18, 2021, at Boutique Cartier Siam Paragon on M Level of Siam Paragon. For more information, visit Cartier.