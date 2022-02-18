Sotheby’s Auctions the Rarest Blue Diamond, Estimated to go for US$48 Million

Blue diamonds are rarer than the blue moon, it’s almost a miracle of nature for it to happen at all. A blue diamond of this size and calibre – over 15-carats and Fancy Vivid blue – is the rarest of them all. The De Beers Cullinan Blue, offered at Sotheby’s, is set to make history with an estimate of over US$48 million this April.

Today, Sotheby’s announced that it will be presenting The De Beers Cullinan Blue, claiming it to be the most valuable blue diamond ever to be offered at auction. Estimated in excess of US$48 million (HK$380 million), the 15.10-carat step-cut blue diamond is recently cut from an exceptional rough stone that was discovered in April 2021.

In its polished and cut state, the blue diamond is now the largest Fancy Vivid blue diamond ever to appear at auction and the largest internally flawless step-cut Fancy Vivid blue diamond that the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has ever graded.

The De Beers Cullinan Blue

Sotheby’s is a purveyor of blue diamonds, having offered a number of exquisite blue diamonds in the past, but this stone, in particular, is the rarest of them all. Only five over 10-carat examples have ever come to auction, and none of them has ever exceeded 15 carats. The sale of The De Beers Cullinan Blue will undoubtedly be a landmark event in itself.

The exceptional blue diamond will go on a global tour, starting from New York, to London, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Taipei, before being offered in a stand-alone, single lot live auction during Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Week.

Commenting on the blue diamond, Patti Wong, Chairman of Sotheby’s Asia says, “Blue diamonds of any kind are rare on the market, but this is the rarest of the rare; nothing of remotely similar calibre has appeared at auction in recent years.”

Sotheby’s estimates the blue diamond to fetch over US$48 million

Wenhao Yu, Chairman of Jewellery and Watches at Sotheby’s Asia adds: “The De Beers Cullinan Blue stands as a proud masterpiece that has been gifted from nature with the hues of the sky and sea, perfected through a step-cut that is bold, distinctive and masterful. Among the rarest of stones in what is arguably the most desirable of colours – powerful and vivid, but at the same time calm and majestic – it must surely rank among the greatest wonders of the natural world. It is literally irresistible.”

The diamond was discovered at the Cullinan Mine in South Africa in 2021, which remains one of the very few sources in the world for rare blue diamonds. Upon discovery of the rough, the De Beers Group worked with its partner Diacore, to cut and polish the rough and bring The De Beers Cullinan Blue to life.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.