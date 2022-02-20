Dreamy Jewels Reminiscent of Otherworldly Fairy Tales

Enter our storybook world of jewels and let the kaleidoscope of forms, styles and colours ignite your imagination.

We want candy

Colours and volume are signatures of the Roman house of Bvlgari, and here in the brand’s most expensive high jewellery collection ever, these qualities are interpreted as an audacious and delicious creation. While there is absolutely no question of its splendour, the name of this Magnifica Hidden Treasures necklace is inspired by the unique surprise it holds. Each of the five drop-shaped, briolette-cut gemstones on this pink gold piece can be removed and worn as earrings. All you need to do is decide on which juicy gems – amethyst, citrine, rubellite, green quartz and aquamarine – fit your ensemble, or perhaps you’re in the mood for sleek mystique with simply the diamond and onyx collar.

Cat fight

Behold the majestic sight of this Cartier High Jewellery Panthére bracelet, which pays homage to the house icon born in 1914. Intertwined in an embrace, the two sculptural panthers are stunningly lifelike, which is an incredible feat by the Parisian jeweller’s glyptic workshops. Carved from black and speckled white jasper, the dual colours do not detract from the complementary nature of the felines – representing two alter egos who come together as one. The piece is accentuated with emeralds and diamonds, and set on a white gold frame and hinge. Considering that this is a unique piece of stone-carving and an extremely rare expression of Cartier’s beloved motif, its owner isn’t just a really lucky collector, but would need to be worthy of its powerful, ferocious yet sensual beauty.

It’s a dog’s life

Irreverent, unexpected yet unapologetically lavish – that can only be Chopard. After all, the co-founder and artistic director of the Swiss maison is the vivacious Caroline Scheufele, who is responsible for the successful Animal World collection of wild and wonderful creatures. Outdoing herself this time, for the Chopard Red Carpet Collection 2021, she conceived this over-the-top and completely gleeful Dog necklace. Propped on top of a string of multicoloured Tahitian pearls are 13 breeds of canines, including the poodle, newfoundland, saint bernard, Afghan hound and border collie, all set with gemstones. This collection is inspired by the idea of paradise, and we have no doubt Scheufele herself considers the company of her pampered pooches seventh heaven.

Space trooper

Did you know that a nebula is a distinct body of interstellar clouds that is illuminated by starlight and produces mesmerising light spectra? Spectacularly capturing the essence of this cosmic phenomenon in a bejewelled form is the Van Cleef & Arpels Sous les toiles Nebuleuse Clip. The result of imaginative design, brilliant craftsmanship and an ingenious selection of stones, this brooch fl aunts the marquetry technique of piecing together gold-studded onyx and gold slivers set with diamonds and mauve sapphires. They radiate outwards from the star of this piece – a fiery troidia-cut spessartite garnet of 8.18 carats. Such an unusual galatic-inspired piece is certainly poised to become an instant conversation starter.

Fan fair

One of the emblematic motifs of the British house of Graff is the timelessly elegant fan, which brings to mind an Old World glamour and insouciance. Here, on this high jewellery secret watch, the fan silhouette is embellished with startlingly vivid multi-shaped emeralds totalling 42.32 carats, interspersed with captivating diamonds weighing nearly 28 carats. The mechanisms that reveal the hidden dial are imperceptible, and upon its effortless opening, unveils an exquisite baguette-cut diamond dial set with the barest of visible metal. A most laborious process marrying computer-aided 3D technology and master craftsmanship was what it took to realise this showpiece. Aside from its breathtaking scintillation, it is also moulded to sit comfortably on the wrist for as long as an evening out lasts.

Flower child

In contemporary bohemian style, wear flowers not just in your hair, but over your ears. Make it happen with Chanel Haute Joaillerie’s tribute collection to the iconic No 5 perfume, which bedazzles with vibrant expressions of five elements of the fragrance’s character. One of them is based on the fl owers that form the very soul of the fragrance, whose olfactory formula is a heady mix of May rose, ylang-ylang and the night-blooming jasmine. Here, these Collection No 5 Grasse Jasmine asymmetrical gold earrings parade a profusion of diamonds evocative of dewdrops on petals. The ear cuff on one side features a 1.51-carat pear-cut diamond, while the stud side has a 1.52-carat round-cut diamond.

Hair to the throne

Trust Chaumet to transform ladies into modern-day princesses with its dreamy tiaras and diadems distinguished by their lightness and delicacy. This Precious Foliage Laurel white gold and diamond tiara is a contemporary interpretation of countless designs by the historic maison for a long line of royalty, including Empress Joséphine. Rendered with a sense of movement, the asymmetrical diamond pavé branches of laurel leaves, which are a symbol of immortality and victory, appear to float in the air. This finesse is complemented by the house’s signature fil couteau (knife-edge thread) mounting of the leaves, while laurel buds are studded with solitaire diamonds. As part of the house’s tradition of making transformable jewels, a fully pavé bee perched on one side of the piece is detachable and can be worn as a brooch.

Knock knock

A motif highly symbolic to Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele is the lion head, which made its debut as a ring in the very first fashion show he helmed for the fashion house in 2015. Since then, the big cat has made numerous appearances across the brand’s different collections, from clothing to accessories. Naturally, the lion head is featured in the label’s second high jewellery collection, named Hortus Deliciarum, or Garden of Delights in Latin. This fantastical universe of Michele’s imagination has a chapter dedicated to a kingdom populated by ancient gods and mythical beasts, and how better to express the gravitas of the lion than as yellow gold earrings in the form of ancient doorknockers? This exquisite expression comes embellished with intricate diamond-set foliage and gleaming Brazilian yellow beryls.

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore.