Vision & Virtuosity: Tiffany & Co. Retraces 200 Years of History at London’s Saatchi Gallery

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the jeweller’s presence in London, Tiffany & Co. will take center stage in the “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition at the city’s Saatchi Gallery, starting June 10. For more than two months, visitors will be able to discover the firm’s most stunning creations and most spectacular diamonds, charting nearly 200 years of creativity and expertise.

Founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany in New York in 1837, Tiffany & Co. is today considered a veritable institution, with its exceptional diamonds, spectacular creations and boundless creativity. In fact, its boutique on New York’s Fifth Avenue — the jewel in the luxury brand’s crown — has become a must-see for many tourists from all over the world, while lovers often turn to the jeweler to seal their engagement. This story, marked by collaborations and creations that have become legendary, is now being told through the “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition in London.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Saatchi Gallery London]

From June 10, the Saatchi Gallery will feature archival fine jewellery designs, iconic window displays, and such famous creations as the 80+ carat Empire Diamond from the historic jewellery house. The exhibition will be divided into no less than seven sections, ranging from the legacy of Charles Lewis Tiffany to the Tiffany Diamond, the annual Blue Book fine jewellery collection, and Tiffany & Co.’s influence and vision of love. An entire section will be dedicated to the “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” movie, with the original script of the romantic comedy going on display.

“‘Vision & Virtuosity’ tells the extraordinary story of one of the oldest luxury jewellers, through its nearly 200-year history of pioneering creativity, legendary craftsmanship and sourcing of the world’s most extraordinary diamonds and gemstones,” said Anthony Ledru, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tiffany & Co. “This exhibition perfectly captures our long-standing heritage in bridging tradition and modernity. We are thrilled to share the world of Tiffany & Co. and our unique high jewelry style with London.”

The “Vision & Virtuosity” exhibition will run from June 10 to August 19, 2022, at the Saatchi Gallery in London. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase the exhibition catalog, featuring an introduction by André Leon Talley, as well as a series of artistic collaborations and limited edition Tiffany Blue items.

This story is published via AFP Relaxnews.