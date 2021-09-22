Earlier this month, Tiffany & Co. unveiled a set of 49 bronze sculptures formed out of an exclusive collaboration with Daniel Arsham. The subject: the Tiffany Blue Box.





If there’s a colour that’s iconic in the world of jewellery and fashion, it is undoubtedly Tiffany Blue. Looking at the joyful mint-blue of the box, one does feel like nothing terrible could happen. Now imagine the 49 of these boxes, but with added flair and aesthetics from one of New York’s hottest artists, in a stunning series of eroded bronze sculptures.

(Image: Zander Taketomo for Tiffany & Co.)

The boxes, which are completed with custom hand-finished patina reflective of Tiffany’s signature hue and the Arsham Studio colour, demonstrate the coming together of two creative parties and their commitment to craftsmanship. As part of the artist’s ‘Future Archeological’ series where Arsham recontextualises contemporary objects through an imagined future, the sculptural distortion and its rugged patina allude to the jeweller’s heritage and its place in modern times culture.

(Image: Toby McFarlan Pond for Tiffany & Co.)

“I always gravitate towards items that are immediately culturally recognisable. The Tiffany Blue Box has that power. I wanted to address it in a way different than how it was originally intended by giving it a distressed, aged quality which represents its history, how much of a fixture it is in our world today, and how it will continue to be relevant decades, even centuries from now.” Daniel Arsham

Tiffany Knot x Arsham Studio bracelet (Image: Toby McFarlan Pond for Tiffany & Co.)

Aside from the sculptures, the House has also released a limited edition wearable art—a Tiffany Knot x Arsham Studio bracelet. In contrast to Arsham’s distorted sculpture, the bracelet is neatly crafted from 18k white gold with diamonds and tsavorites presented in the Tiffany Blue Box. It is also worth noting that this will be the first time the House reveals its latest Tiffany Knot collection. It pays tribute to New York through the chain-link-inspired design, while the tsavorites give nods to both Tiffany’s and Arsham Studio’s iconic hue to mark the collaboration and shared creative vision between the two.

For more information, visit Tiffany & Co.

(All images: Tiffany & Co.)