Van Cleef & Arpels’ New Frivole Collection 2022 Celebrates the Beauty of Florals

Inspired by the beauty of flora, Van Cleef & Arpels latest Frivole collection features a series of coloured stones, displayed through seven pieces of striking yellow and rose gold — all set, of course, with stunning rubies and diamonds.

Long revered for the whimsical and naturally-inspired, Van Cleef & Arpels has unveiled yet another line of dreamy designs for 2022. Drawing inspiration from the beauty of flora and nature that surrounds us, the renowned jewellery house’s latest pieces offer a strikingly detailed celebration of mother earth’s vitality.

The collection itself puts coloured stones at the forefront — each of which are showcased through seven different jewellery designs, coming in yellow and rose gold and set with rubies and emeralds. True to Van Cleef & Arpels’ flair for immaculate craftsmanship, there is a seamless blend of savoir-faire and elegance behind each jewel, reflecting a sense of scrupulousness that ranges from the gem selection, to mirror polishing techniques.

A key highlight of Van Cleef & Arpels’ Frivole collection is the use of emeralds, which shine through three beautiful creations in what is an exciting first for the jeweller. Found in a bracelet, pendant, and set of earrings, the vivid hues of the emerald seamlessly complement yellow gold on captivatingly delicate motifs. There’s something warm and wholesome about how these gems — each meticulously selected by Van Cleef & Arpels’ gemologists to achieve the most intense of greens — are paired with tones of yellow gold, which have been polished to a shine reminiscent of the sun.

Rose gold, of course, continues to be an option to adore, displayed against the deep red of utterly romantic rubies for the Frivole line. If we had to pick a favourite, however, it’s hard to deny our soft spot for the eight-flowered ring. Two shades of gold come together for a mesmerising effect, with each gem meticulously placed to twinkle ever-so-brilliantly — a beautiful reflection of the craftsmanship that continues to define Van Cleef & Arpels’ artisanal work.

To find out more about Van Cleef & Arpels’ Frivole collection, visit vancleefarpels.com.

All images courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels.