Through Van Cleef & Arpels, Prestige explores how Mother Nature’s grand artistry has inspired jewellers and artisans down the centuries to imitate her best work.

Leo Wong is a ceramicist born and raised in Hong Kong. From a landscape design background, Wong found a passion for art and began to create life-like floral-inspired sculptures in ceramics. His works attach great expression of vitality and pay tribute to the mighty nature, much as Van Cleef & Arpels do themselves.

FOLIE DES PRÉS NECKLACE, EARRINGS AND RING IN WHITE GOLD, PINK AND MAUVE SAPPHIRES AND DIAMONDS; LOTUS CLIP PENDANT, LARGE MODEL IN WHITE GOLD AND ROUND DIAMONDS; FLEUR D’AMETHYSTE CLIP IN WHITE GOLD, DIAMONDS, SAPPHIRES, AMETHYST AND CHALCEDONY BEADS

LOTUS CLIP PENDANT, LARGE MODEL IN WHITE GOLD AND ROUND DIAMONDS

BUTTERFLY CLIP IN WHITE GOLD, GREY MOTHER-OF-PEARL AND ROUND DIAMONDS; HANABI AA LACQUERED BUTTERFLY CLIP IN WHITE GOLD, GREY MOTHER-OF-PEARL AND ROUND DIAMONDS

FLEUR DE GRACE RING IN WHITE GOLD, ROSE GOLD, ONE ROUND DIF TYPE 2A DIAMOND, PINK SAPPHIRES AND DIAMONDS

LOTUS EARRINGS, PENDANT AND BETWEEN THE FLOWER RING IN WHITE GOLD AND ROUND DIAMONDS; FOLIÉ DES PRÉS BRACELET IN WHITE GOLD AND DIAMONDS

TWO BUTTERFLY BETWEEN-THE- FINGERS RING, EARRINGS AND PENDANT IN YELLOW AND WHITE GOLD, TURQUOISE, ROUND DIAMONDS AND MARQUISE-CUT DIAMONDS

FRIVOLE BETWEEN-THE-FINGERS RING IN YELLOW GOLD AND ROUND DIAMONDS; FRIVOLE 7-FLOWER BRACELET IN YELLOW GOLD AND DIAMONDS

PHOTOGRAPHY KAUZRAMBLER

STYLING GENNADY ORESHKIN

WORDS STEPHANIE IP

JEWELLERY VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

CERAMIC ART PROVIDED BY LEO WONG CERAMICS

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Hong Kong.