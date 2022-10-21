facebook

[Video] Prestige ‘Get Ready With Me:’ Thaniyapat “Sign” Pongnarusorn Browses Bulgari’s Signature Pieces

By Ashima Sethi
21 Oct 2022

Last month saw the inaugural Prestige 40 Under 40 event take place at Capella Bangkok, which saw changemakers and trailblazers from around the kingdom gather to celebrated their achievements and plans for the future.

Ahead of the evening’s celebration and red carpet, one of our talented 40 Under 40 awardees, Thaniyapat “Sign” Pongnarusorn, the Co-founder of Ganicco Farm, was invited to browse pieces from Bulgari‘s treasured Serpenti collection and more to add to her vibrant ensemble.

Discover her favourite pieces in our exclusive ‘Get Ready With Me’ video.

