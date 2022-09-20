Why You Need to Attend the Inaugural UltraLuxe Jewellery and Watch Festival

Taking place at the TENT @ Ngee Ann City in Singapore from October 21 – 30, 2022, the inaugural UltraLuxe is an evolved iteration of JeweLuxe, which has been recognised as one of Asia’s most prestigious jewellery and watch festivals for years.

The upcoming festival focuses on niche luxury, thus curating only the best in haute design and craftsmanship. It will bring together up to 90 celebrated names in jewellery, watches, fashion, and independent brands, all against a backdrop of exciting social events, appreciation workshops, runway shows, and more, making it a must-attend for those who have an appreciation for the finer things in life.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the festival was conceptualised as a result of the success of JeweLuxe. However, what sets this iteration apart from its predecessor is its inclusion of two inaugural shows — the Advocacy Show that aims to curate purposeful experiences in luxury, and the first-ever Singapore Watch Fair, a dedicated platform for the best in watchmaking. Moreover, UltraLuxe extends beyond just a physical exhibition to an online marketplace, a decision that reaffirms their goal to offer an expanded version of luxury and appeal to as many diverse consumers as possible.

Read on to discover what you simply cannot miss at this much-anticipated, first-of-its-kind festival.

JeweLuxe

This year marks the sixth edition of the famed jewellery fair, which will be a global showcase of more than US$ 200 million of fine gems and jewels, as well as rare jewellery created by independent brands from the United States, France, Brazil, Italy, the UAE, Estonia, Singapore, Thailand, and India.

JeweLuxe will be split into two editions.

Icons & Legacies will feature the most celebrated houses and designers from around the world. This year boasts a stellar lineup, including the likes of H. Sena, Caratell, Infiniti Jewels, State Property, Calla Lily, An Order of Bling, Flower Diamond, La Putri, The Jewel Box from Singapore; Sicis, Paolo Costagli, Tenzo, Alexander Laut, Mousson Atelier, Zydo, Rota e Rota from Europe; and Umrao, Zahira, Kavant & Sharart and much more, from the Asian continent.

Wonders & Passion will put a spotlight on jewellery that embodies the spectacles of nature. Names you can expect include Renee Jewellers, Leonori, DeJade, Morcha, and many more.

‘Icons & Legacies’ will run from 21 – 25 October, 2022, while ‘Wonders & Passions’ will run from 26 – 30 October, 2022.

The Advocacy Show

Showcases happening as part of The Advocacy Show are all centered on the idea of purposeful luxury, featuring artists and designers who want to sustain nature, culture, talent, and passion within the worlds of fashion, accessories, and jewellery.

On the lineup for this year: Duchess & Queen, a celebration of heritage and lineage reimagined in fashion, hats and headpieces, and jewellery that features traditional European craft; Urban Manifesto, a curation of brands that want to sustain nature and culture; The New Modern, a ‘through time’ showcase of Singapore’s famed Orchard Road; NeueLuxe, which presents progression, ‘norm-breaking’ and the unexpected in jewellery and fashion; Fashion of Asia- India, which presents Asia’s rising stars in jewellery, with a focus on India this year.; and finally, The Studio, a space for lovers of jewellery to connect with bespoke designers.

The Advocacy Show will run from 21 – 25 October, 2022.

The Singapore Watch Fair

The Singapore Watch Fair is being introduced as a go-to destination to forge connections between collectors and watchmakers. Not only is it the foremost place to meet the world’s most desirable independent watchmakers, but you can also discover an array of bespoke timepieces, shop for pre-loved collectible timepieces, and overall, foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the art of watchmaking.

The exhibition space will be both immersive and luxurious in its design, boasting everything from historical displays to a selection of experiences, activities, panel discussions, and masterclasses from leading curators, designers, watchmakers, and experts in the field. There will also be showcases by both local and international brands such as L’Epée 1839, Singer Reimagined, Furlan Marri, Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, Bianchet, Ophion, Delugs, Behrens, and more.

Singapore Watch Fair will run from 26 – 30 October, 2022.

Beyond UltraLuxe’s three biggest components, here are other reasons you should begin planning your trip to Singapore.

For anyone who has an understanding and appreciation for gems and jewellery, finding the right pieces when it comes to colour, cut, clarity, can take a long time when you’re searching independently. UltraLuxe provides the opportunity to shop for premium and rare jewels and uniquely designed jewellery all under one roof.

Moreover, with so many experts, craftsmen, independent brands, and pioneers in the jewellery and watch industries also under one roof, beyond just shopping opportunities, it allows those who have a deep appreciation for these fine items to better understand what goes into the craft. As UltraLuxe is focused on pillars such as sustaining luxury, visitors can discover contemporary approaches to the craft as well as ancient methods that have led us to this point.

Beyond just jewellery and watches, the event also encourages an appreciation for the latest trends in luxury living. For example, a showcase from MM Galleri centered on the idea of bringing the luxury of nature into our homes. The brand are recognised as the first to discover bended marble technology, thus revolutionising how we see stone furniture and stone-related art.

Beyond its many showcases and opportunities for shopping, UltraLuxe at its essence aims to foster a sense of community, bringing together consumers and creators in a bid to share knowledge, provide opportunities for collection, and to elevate these industries even further.

The event will be attended by a wide-selection of renowned watch and jewellery influencers and journalists, as well as socialites, notable names in fashion, and so forth. UltraLuxe’s event calendar comprises of runway shows, grand openings, networking opportunities, panel discussions, and much more, providing an ideal platform to get up close and personal with these famous faces and industry leaders.

Click here for more information about UltraLuxe.