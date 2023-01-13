Piaget’s Timeless Elegance Shines Through in the Third Chapter of its Solstice High Jewelry Collection

The Swiss brand punctuates its celebrated tri-chapter collection with “Tonight’s Ours Forever,” which features pieces that are the perfect blend of technicity and creativity.

From its establishment in 1874, Piaget has been meticulously crafting watches and jewellery pieces that boast boundary-defying designs.

In the late 1950s, the brand went through a revolution when Piaget developed the ‘ultra-thin movement’ for its watches, a technique that challenges traditional design to create timepieces that can lay as flat on a surface as possible. First debuted in the Altiplano collection, over the years it has become synonymous with the maison’s sleek and elegant house code.

These watches are only one example of how Piaget has built up its reputation over time as pioneers in the world of luxury goods. Another is Piaget’s signature workshop, known as Ateliers de l’Extraordinaire where a team of professional artisans transform priceless gemstones into wondrous treasures.

Paying homage to the brand’s founder, Georges-Édouard Piaget, the team crafts pieces inspired by his mantra: “Faire toujours mieux que necessaire,” which translates to “Do everything better than necessary.”

The Solstice High Jewelry Collection

In 2022, Piaget presented the first two chapters of the Solstice High Jewelry Collection. The collection’s premier chapter, “When Dusk Sets”, captures the atmosphere after sunset, the promise of after hour escapades, and the bold personalities of night owls. To do so, the jewellery in this first installment features an eyecatching amalgamation of vibrant and mysterious hues.

Continuing the journey into the starry night, the second chapter, “Give us the Night,” draws inspiration from bubbling conversations over the clinking of cocktail glasses. For this occasion, Piaget focuses on bold cuts and extravagant shades perfect for those who enjoy a good party.

For its latest chapter, Piaget adds “Tonight’s Ours Forever” into the triptych, a collection that explores the later hours of the night where both inhibitions and sorrows disappear and a desire to freeze time and indulge in the fun a little longer is born. This air of spontaneity sits at the heart of each design.

Bookending the Solstice High Jewelry Collection, the collection features a wide range of pieces from pieces set with elongated marquise-cut diamonds that add extra flair to haute-couture gowns, to one-of-a-kind necklace necklaces designs that play with fluid lines and playful energy, this new set of creations demonstrates Piaget’s famed approach to blending innovation and precision.

One of the standout pieces is the ‘Exalting Dance Necklace,’ crafted from diamonds, blue aquamarines, and several other vibrant gemstones. What makes it special is depending on the angle it is being viewed from, the necklace glints and shines differently.

In the same vein, the ‘Exalting Dance Earrings’ shares the same design DNA. Elegant and extravagant, the earrings feature brilliant, marquise and baguette-cut diamonds and embody Piaget’s commitment to mastery and attention to detail.

Other examples of this are the ‘Blazing Swing’ and ‘Everlasting Night,’ where the Piaget team have used stunning red rubies, blue sapphires, and striking green emeralds in contrast with snow-set and black opal dials to create two truly striking timepieces.

For more information about the third chapter of Piaget’s Solstice High Jewelry Collection, click here.