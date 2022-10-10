PrestigeRecap: Siam Paragon BIFW 2022 Propels Thai Fashion to the Future and Global Stage

Bangkok International Fashion Week (BIFW) 2022 at Siam Paragon officially came to an end on Sunday, September 25, with a spectacular finale.

This celebrated fashion week, which featured and promoted a total of 15 Thai fashion powerhouses and new generation designers, returned to the grounds of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, running from September 21 to 25.

With its long-standing vision to establish Thailand as a global fashion capital, BIFW has long been a key driver in pushing Thai fashion to new heights and popularity, both locally and on the global stage. Shows like this not only stimulate economic growth, they also empower the local fashion industry, and inspire creative individuals nationwide.

BIFW 2022 was, in short, impressive and astounding. With the grand runway setup at Parc Paragon, we saw models, celebrities, and local designer brands gracing the catwalk. The 15 main shows were as fresh as they were unpredictable, and utterly mesmerising in terms of craftsmanship. Here now are some highlights from each show.

[All images courtesy of Siam Paragon]

SEPTEMBER 21

ISSUE (presented by TAT)

Love, Greed, Anger, Lust

Inspired by the ‘4 Poisons of Buddhism’, designer Pupawit Kritpalanara of ISSUE opened the fashion week by lining the runway with yellow marigold petals, against the backdrop of the setting sun and sounds of a gong. Vibrant prints, crop tops, leather, silk suits and delicate details lined the show, which kicked off with three models entering the catwalk in white sarongs, scattering flowers on the runway. This was followed by another model in white saree holding a Ganesha. The traditional music quickly changed into a dance soundtrack by British rapper M.I.A, reflecting the evolution and fusion of the ancient and the contemporary world – just like the new designs of ISSUE.

VICKTEERUT

Hazy Ground

It all started when VICKTEERUT’s designer Aurapraphan “Pang” Sudhinaraset wanted to party the night away at an underground pub in Tbilisi, Georgia. The latest Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, aptly named ‘Hazy Ground’, is a testament to that concept and desire – the allure and confidence of the women who love to have fun and party the night away. The silhouettes that decked the runway mirrored the colours of the night, with black dominating the collection. VICKTEERUT, long known for minimalistic simple cuts, outdid themselves this time with outfits that were daring, bold, sexy, and fierce. The collection also debuted a gauze dress with a studded leather jacket, sleek drapes atop shirts and dresses, as well as the return of low-waisted cargo pants.

SEPTEMBER 22

KLOSET

Born This Way

To celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary, the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection shifted far from KLOSET’s usual sweet, colourful, feminine concept – instead representing strong females who dare to show, and be, themselves. Y2K reigned supreme in the collection, which opened with Lady Gaga’s iconic track “Born This Way”, which the collection was named after. The men and ladies showed off their skin, wearing a myriad of styles ranging from miniskirts, top bras, low-waisted pants, and high-top platform shoes. BTW, yes you read that right… KLOSET has now debuted with a new men’s collection. Led by famous Thai actor Norraphat “Bright” Vilaiphan, KLOSET Men came in with both a street style and cowboy vibes, with sweaters, sweatpants, thin-layered shirts, mesh tops, and denim on show. There was even a special performance by Saran the rapper.

VVON SUGUNNASIL

Autumn/Winter 2022

The famous tailor-made brand made its debut at the BIFW 2022 this year with a collection telling the story of the transformations between day and night. The story, of course, is told through the silhouettes, worn by the models on the catwalk which also featured superstars such as Krit “PP” Amnuaydechkorn, Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul, Thanapob “Tor” Leeratanakachorn, Anchilee Scott-Kemmis, as well as supermodel Metinee “Lukkade” Washington-Kingpayome. The story from day to night was represented through the colours of these tailor-made outfits – which ranged from suit, crop top, shirt, and pants, to a knitted sleeveless top. Minimal, classy, and simple, the collection was still able to remain fresh, relevant, and timeless – suitable for both the day and night indeed.

SEPTEMBER 22

NAGARA

Autumn/Winter 2022

As one of the first trailblazers in the Thai fashion industry that successfully made it to the global stage, NAGARA, led by designer Nakorn Sampantarak, made its comeback this year. True to its long-held Southeastern identity, the collection this year demonstrated once again the elegant, luxurious sway of Thai silk in a myriad of ways, wherein the designer has experimented with the fabric in weaving, painting, and tie-dye pattern techniques to make each piece come alive on its own. Most of the silhouettes in this collection came out in dark-hued, colourful, and luminous sit-dye patterns layered atop one another. NAGARA’s signature kaftan style dresses, loose dresses, tie pants, and loose cloaks also made their presence known on the runway.

POEM (p resented by Purra )

Magical Duality

Easily one of the most talked about shows from the week, Chavanon “Sean” Caisiri of POEM, one of Thailand’s favourite local designers, unveiled his latest Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection called ‘Magical Duality’ and the response was amazing. To most in the fashion industry, and fans alike, POEM’s pieces are known to be classy, sophisticated, red carpet-ready, and, most significantly of all, perfectly tailored. Magical Duality, while still capturing the brand’s signature elegance, also showcased the transformation into a more inclusive, diverse, and contemporary collection – representing different ages, genders, and body types. All the while, Sean’s slick tailoring and respect for materials and craftsmanship remained strong, reminding us of the timeless class and glamour that he’s so well known for.

SEPTEMBER 23

T AND T

Childhood Memories

A clear ode to Creative Director Thanawut Thanasarvimon’s childhood love for paper dolls, the brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, ‘Childhood Memories’, was a true testament to that childhood fantasy reawakened and come to life. Silhouettes and patterns reflecting the iconic shapes and colours of paper dolls lined the runway. Colourful and vibrant – from shocking pink, baby blue, and white, to bright yellow – the outfits showcased a myriad of silhouettes, including blouses, long flared shirts, ruffled dresses, corsets, floral prints, and rose-shaped accessories. Despite the rather vintage approach, the outfits were still very contemporary.

ABSOLUTE SIAM (presented by Zepeto )

SCULPTURE STUDIO x WATERANDOTHERS x FILL IN THE BAG

For this show, SCULPTURE STUDIO – a “fun positive gender equality street wear brand for those who want to challenge the world” – worked in collaboration with FILL IN THE BAG and WATERANDOTHERS, in a presentation inspired by the movie The Truman Show. The collection was about scrutiny, obsession of oneself, the need to be seen, the chaos of the social media generation we live in today. Models strutted the runway in ready-to-wear, Y2K, and colourful street styles consisting of T-shirts, knitted tank tops, denim crop tops, and beachwear, adorned with colourfully cute details such as a crocodile shoes, bead necklaces, and hair beads. Meanwhile, the models also performed on the runway as a reflection of the society we currently live in – posing together, taking selfies, pretending to be on their phones, and staging scenes for photoshoots to take place.

ASAVA

Focus

Focus, ASAVA’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection, envisioned by Creative Director Polpat Asavaprapha, is all about maintaining classic beauty and style, undisturbed by the currents and movements of the external world. The brand stays true and unwavering in its strong identity – simple, timeless beauty, with the dresses and silhouettes coming out in shades, shapes, and materials that showcase the elegance in every woman, of every age. Models and celebrities graced the runway, from Anchilee Scott-Kemis, and Apasiri Nitibhon, to Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying, all underscoring the signature glamour of ASAVA. We saw dresses with capes (long and short), capes draped over necks and shoulders to look like wings, but most striking were the vivid colours that adorned the show, including a yellow gown dress with a cape flowing like wings in the back.

VATANIKA

Everything But The Groom

Strong, sensual, empowered, and fiercely independent, VATANIKA has always been about breaking boundaries for the modern Thai woman – letting her be bold, daring and, most importantly, true to her authentic self. The brand, under the helm of founder and Creative Director Vatanika “Prae” Patamasingh Na Ayudhya, finally unveiled its bridal collection for the first time this year to, yes, ‘Everything But The Groom’… just like the name suggests. From pant suits, laced-up short skirts, long satin dresses, and long overcoats, to velvet fringe dresses that came to life with its glittery, vivid, and silky materials, this bridal collection showcased a style that is at once sexy, powerful, and exuding a tinge of masculine confidence.

GREYHOUND ORIGINAL

Listen To The Future

Undoubtedly one of the most anticipated shows of BIFW, GREYHOUND ORIGINAL’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection delivered a strong message for us to “listen” to what the “future” has in store. While staying in style and on trend, the collection was all about societal responsibility and awareness, and the important conversations we are having today – from the climate, body inclusivity, diversity, to artificial intelligence. The show started with a model wearing prosthetic legs fitted in street style wear. The show was then followed by other models coming in all shapes, colours, and sizes, confidently showcasing the brand’s unisex fashionable street style wear in bomber jackets, suits, oversized jackets and denim jeans. The collection also debuted new suits and blazers that were unisex in style, and a fashionable sportswear style including tracksuits, umbrella pants, sweaters, sneakers, and cargo pants.

SEPTEMBER 25

PAINKILLER ATELIER ( presented by Seiko 5 Sports )

Autumn/Winter 2022

The iconic menswear local brand PAINKILLER ATELIER, led by Siriorn “Orn” Tienkhaprasert, focusing on ethical-consciousness, the balance of soft and strong features, and storytelling through clothing. The label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection is inspired by the lives of Mokens, or sea gypsies, whose lives and livelihoods revolve around their connection with the sea. By combining the concept and style of mermen and fishermen, the ‘Sea Gypsy’ collection came to life with the brand’s signature distinctive streetwear frames playing with different textures, materials, and tones – reflecting the colours of the sea and sand, running from white, beige, blue, purple to green, interspersed with metallic cuts. Throughout, Siriorn has kept the collection fun, unique, dreamlike, and ready-to-wear.

LEISURE PROJECTS

Live Life Leisure

Maintaining its identity of the brand that represents the ‘Boys of Bangkok’, LEISURE PROJECTS’s show ‘Live Life Leisure’ debuted an Autumn/Winter collection as seen through the lens and experience of Creative Director Nattapon Kanokvaleewong, especially his recent outdoor adventures throughout Thailand. While keeping the collection fun and casual, extreme sports such as surfing, skydiving, motocross, and kitesurfing have been adapted by combining the various fabrics, details, structures, and colours of each sport, and blending them into a unique street style combination. Besides black, the collection also unveiled itself in colourful hues – from neon green and yellow, to turquoise blue; represented in more structured silhouettes that stand out in their “streetwear x sport” simplicity.

FRI27NOV

Stunt

Designer Chanachai Jareeyathana showcased FRI27NOV’s latest Autumn/Winter 2022 collection as a reflection – or perhaps a retaliation – against the uncertainties, tragedies, and unprecedented changes we experience around us. The designer’s own experience with the pandemic was conveyed intricately in the designs of the collection – from the structures of the clothes, to the styling that seems out of the box, without rules, and without reservations. Through different techniques, such as embroidery and painting fused with different materials and tones, the silhouettes were also still able to reflect the style of the current era. What was also brought out was the brand’s DIY craftsmanship, including clothes decorated with ribbons, embroidery, lace, and see-through elements.

FLYNOW

‘Reincarnation’ The Soul

BIFW 2022’s show-stopping finale was encapsulated by the luxury and opulence of legendary local brand FLYNOW, led by the visions of Somchai Songwattana. With “reincarnation” as the concept behind this Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the brand made a transition – or reincarnation – into a new chapter, fusing the textures of a Neo-Victorian past into the outfits. The exhilarating finale featured bold silhouettes with texture, texture, and even more texture. Rules did not apply here, and so the “souls” are reincarnated, wandering paradoxically from the past to the present, all informed by the brand’s signature style – think black, white, and gold tones, combined with layers of various fabrics, including chiffon, jacquard, silk, satin, and even fur.