Meet the new Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio, the latest collaboration between Hublot and Berluti to present a limited edition timepiece in alluring shades of grey. With only 100 pieces available, the new Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio comes with a nuanced monochrome design with beautiful patina and technical workings.

Born out of a partnership between Hublot and Berluti, the collaboration brings together craftsmanship and know-how with a new sense of creativity. Unique and understated with its combination of leather and titanium, its adornments come in the form of light playing against the watch’s finishing. It is indeed an excellent addition for those looking for a contemporary, urban timepiece, with its polished titanium bezel and dial in a special monochrome shade developed by the two houses.

“This Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio is a new expression of our collaboration with Hublot. Working in monochrome is a very demanding exercise in patina, finish and play of light to give the watch its volume. Once again, the combination of our emblematic Venezia leather and Hublot’s watchmaking expertise brings about a unique, subtle and contemporary result.” — House of Berluti

Featuring Aluminio—Berluti’s signature patina and Hublot’s latest two-part bezel design, the watch signifies a creative collaboration that combines leatherwork with mechanical mastery. While leather naturally develops a unique patina over time, Berluti and Hublot have developed a special technique that will capture the dial’s natural leather hues as it transcends time. For the bezel to form the patina similarly to the leather strap, the 1mm-thick leather is inserted into a grey titanium bezel and screwed onto the 44mm titanium case.

“This new Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio isn’t quite what people were expecting – so, of course, that’s why we made it! In an urban style, it reflects the smooth, satin tones of the concrete that adorns the greatest cities. Understated but technical, monochrome but packed with nuance, it explores some very minimalist creative ground that we are not used to travelling. A piece that many will find surprising,” says Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot.

Designed to create a harmony of grey with Berluti’s burnished leather, Hublot combines titanium, resin, tungsten, and rhodium for each part of the timepiece. The movement, too, has been carefully selected to complement the design, with the Unico movement visible between the two pieces of sapphire glass holding the leather on the dial side. The self-winding Flyback chronograph is perfect for those constantly on the go with its three full days of power reserve. As for the straps, two versions of leather straps are available: burnished Aluminio Venezia leather and an exclusive burnished Aluminio Venezia leather with the Scritto motif only available in Japan.

The Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio comes with a shoehorn keyring with the Berluti logo. The timepiece itself will be beautifully delivered in an exclusive case and a travel pouch.

For more information, visit PMT The Hour Glass, Instagram or Facebook.

Hublot Boutique Siam Paragon: 02-129-4774

Hublot Boutique Central Embassy: 02-160-5733

PMT The Hour Glass Emquartier: 02-003-6022

PMT The Hour Glass Gaysorn Village: 02-656-1212

PMT The Hour Glass Central Phuket Floresta: 076-633-888

(All images: Hublot)