Despite an arguably rocky start when it first debuted, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak has definitely made an impact in the world of horology since then.

As we ring in the 50th anniversary of the iconic timepiece, we dig deep and take a look at the latest novelties from Audemars Piguet.

PHOTOGRAPHY KAUZRAMBLER

STYLING GENNADY ORESHKIN

WORDS STEPHANIE IP

WATCHES AUDEMARS PIGUET

To find out more about the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, visit audemarspiguet.com.