Behind the complexity of every A. Lange & Söhne watch lies a philosophy of simplicity that is defined by superlative craftsmanship

During its elaborate inception process, every A. Lange & Söhne watch is lavished with the same degree of attention – whether it is a sophisticated complication or a classic three-hand timepiece. All processes and procedures are focused on pushing the limits of feasibility ever further. This approach influences all activities of the manufacture and is a fixed element of its corporate culture.

No compromise can be tolerated by a company whose goal it is to build the world’s finest timepieces. With this in mind, the watchmakers of the eminent Saxon manufacture define their own benchmarks, only to repeatedly question them. They spare no effort in their quest for perfection – even though they realise that absolute perfection can never be attained.

From the entry-level Saxonia to the Grand Complication – A. Lange & Söhne always applies the same criteria with respect to quality, precision and personal dedication. Each Lange watch is endowed with a proprietary manufacture calibre and a precious gold or platinum case. All movements are treated with the same attention to detail – from the traditional finissage of all parts to the arduous two-fold assembly process.

The unique pairing of horological precision and the ultimate in craftsmanship is best illustrated with the making of an elegant and puristic three-hand watch such as the Saxonia. Its dial architecture, subtly reworked in 2015, emphasises the elegance of its lucid design vocabulary.

A. Lange & Söhne timepieces stand out not only with timeless beauty but also by projecting their unmistakable brand identity. This applies to both product design and movement engineering. Even without the prominent arched logo, the Saxonia would be instantly recognisable as a Lange watch. This is due to the admirable combination of discreet features such as the gently curved lugs, slender lancet hands and engraved-look typography.

In 2015, the Saxonia watch family adopted a new dial design that enhances its expressiveness and improves legibility. The extended gold hour markers were shifted closer to the periphery of the dial and are executed as double baton-style appliques at the 3, 6, 9 and 12 o’clock positions. The design principles upheld by A. Lange & Söhne include colour combinations for the case, dial and alligator leather strap that are picked for their aesthetic appeal. The Saxonia, for instance, is available in a pink-gold or white-gold case with argenté-coloured dials and a red-brown or black strap.

Only the most precious materials are chosen for A. Lange & Söhne’s handcrafted timepieces. The case of the Saxonia is made of solid pink or white gold. A galvanic coating is applied to its solid-silver dials; this creates the background for the gold appliques and hands. The straps are made of exquisite alligator leather and are stitched by hand. They are soft and supple yet durable and robust.

At Lange, engineers and product designers work hand in hand to optimise the balance between precision and aesthetics. Like all of the other 65 A. Lange & Söhne movements, the manually wound L941.1 calibre in the Saxonia is a proprietary development. With few exceptions, the components are manufactured in- house and then elaborately finished and assembled by hand.

Before it qualifies for regular production, each new model undergoes a series of mandatory stress tests that are performed in the in-house laboratory. In the climate chamber, it must withstand cycles of dry cold and moist heat to ensure that it can cope with weather conditions all over the world.

A. Lange & Söhne timepieces feature many quality hallmarks that were once typical in precision watchmaking but eventually dropped as a sacrifice to the dictates of cost-effectiveness. The uncompromising quest for perfection comes to the fore in the lavish finissage of the individual movement components. Even those parts that are later no longer visible are decorated with perlage, circular or straight graining or solarisation. Their edges are chamfered and polished.

The hand-engraved balance cock makes each Saxonia a unique work of art. The relief engraving is created with the free-hand technique. The classic whiplash spring with the lateral set screw – another traditional element – is used to precisely adjust the oscillator.