Bell & Ross Adds an Exciting New Chapter to its Legacy With the BR-X5 Range

Bell & Ross’ new BR-X5 range–available in three distinctive colour and material combinations —marries sportiness with functionality as a result of its signature ‘round within a square’ design and exclusive Kenissi-manufactured movement.

Founded in 1992, Bell & Ross has built a reputation over the years for crafting timepieces that are just are precise and functional as they are stylish. Across the watchmaker’s portfolio, the inspiration drawn from pilot and military-inspired watches is evident. One prime example is the launch of the BR 01 Instrument in 2005, which introduced the brand’s famed square case that parallels a plane’s dashboard instruments.

Although this square case has grown to become synonymous with the brand’s current visual codes, in 2019, Bell & Ross made the decision to move into a newer, more ‘urban’ territory with the BR 05 collection. In comparison to some of its predecessors, including the BR 01 and BR 03, the 10 references in the BR 05 collection boasted elements of that helped define them as luxury sports watches, including softened cases with rounded angles and polished accents.

Now in 2022, Bell & Ross have taken the fundamentals of the BR 05 to form the foundation of the brand-new BR-X5 range, which is the boldest the brand has ever gone in terms of design and movement. As Bruno Belamich, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Bell & Ross puts it: “With the BR-X5, we wanted to push back the technical and aesthetic limits.”

The BR-X5 stands out because of its movement and functions that are displayed on the dial. The latter features a large-aperture date window positioned at 3 o’clock and a circle-shaped power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock. As a result of these added features, the BR-X5 has its own visual identity that ushers in an exciting new era of design for Bell & Ross. One that pays homage to its pilot and military-inspired past while reaffirming the watchmaker’s reputation for crafting timepieces fit for the modern, urban explorer.

Inside each case, the watch gets its heartbeat from the Calibre BR-CAL.323, which has been developed in partnership with mechanical manufacturers, Kenissi. It has a 70-hour power reserve, variable inertia balance, a transversal balance bridge, and beats at a frequency of 4 Hz that translates to approximately 28,800 vibrations per hour. As this movement is impressive by many regards, the BR-X5 sapphire caseback allows for a glimpse of its complexity.

The BR-X5 range is available in three colours – two steel versions and a third, limited edition version in carbon fibre.

The BR-X5 BLACK STEEL embodies the identity of Bell & Ross instruments as a functional watch that does not compromise on style. It incorporates a colour scheme that has become popular across several of the brand’s models: black and white with accents of red.

The BR-X5 ICE BLUE STEEL can be described as the ‘dressier’ counterpart of the aforementioned watch, boasting an eye-catching ice blue dial ideal for those who enjoy bold colours. Both the BLACK STEEL and BLUE STEEL are available with a steel bracelet or rubber strap.

Only 500 of the limited-edition BR-X5 CARBON ORANGE model are currently available on the market. This colour-way demonstrates Bell & Ross’ savvy for multi-component construction, combining elements made from titanium DLC, carbon fibres, and rubber. The marriage between the marbling of the carbon and the thoughtful touches of orange creates an ultra-sporty watch that is guaranteed to turn heads.

