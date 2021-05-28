While this year’s most-talked colourway of green will continue to set a chromatic tone for the dials of new timepieces, but the hue in luminescent green – presented in the brand-new Bell & Ross V2-94 Full Lum – may have just become the latest watch trend you also need to look out for.

With the limited edition of 250 pieces, BR V2-94 Full Lum chronograph consists of two combinations of Super-LumiNova emitting lights in pale green and pale yellow, giving the watch a playful but yet professional contrast to its appearance. The metal dial sees a paint-made coat of green Super-LumiNova C5 while the metal applique skeletonised numerals, indices, hands and counters are filled with pale yellow Super-LumiNova C3.

It’s a timepiece of today perfect for both day and night – at daytime, the graphic dial displays time with the greatest possible efficiency and efficacy due to the out-of-the-ordinary, everlasting brightness recharging and discharging systems. At night time, the luxury French watchmaking brand sets the dial for an ultimate glow up – the pale green dial turns into a luminescent green, glistening freely in the dark. The 30-minute sub dial and chrono seconds hand also change the colour from pale yellow to fluorescent blue to make sure the readability of the time is as impeccable as the overall appearance at all times.

The 41 mm , satin-finished and polished stainless steel chronograph also has an ultra-domed glass-box sapphire crystal. The case-back is made from sapphire crystal and opens onto the mechanical movement. The black anodised aluminium bezel features a 60-minute scale and is fixed. Finally, the watch’s screw-down crown and pushers prevent an activation caused by accident. For the final special touch, a strap of the chronograph is made from weave black rubber , also known as ‘tropic ’, of which adds a vintage, retro-inspired spirit to the creation as a whole.