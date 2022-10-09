11 Rolex Watches To Invest In For A Timeless Collection

Founded by Hans Wilsdorf over a century ago, Rolex is home to some of the most opulent and stellar watches ever created. Not to forget the notable Rolex Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch released in 1926, leading the brand towards unending success. Today, these are the top Rolex timepieces to invest in and collect.

Rolex watches are known for their signature understated flamboyance that reflects the finesse of hand craftsmanship, years of innovation, design and functionality. An ode to the plush contemporary finery that’s traditional as well, each watch is a telltale of the brand’s expertise and stories built over the years. While each design is also admired for its sartorial look, it is majorly lauded for the specific purpose it fulfils. Be it the Air-Kings that make for a great choice in aviation, the Explorers that are meant for people who’re into adventure or the Sea-Dwellers and Submariners that are an ideal companion for divers.

Similarly, while the GMT-Master is a perfect choice for travellers for how it aids in navigation and keeping track of different time zones, the Yacht-Master is just the right blend of nautical style and functionality a sailor needs. And, just like there’s more to each Rolex watch than just its reliable mechanism and durable exterior, the brand’s esteemed footing in the watch landscape is for numerous reasons.

For how fast and steadily their models gain value over time, for how continuous research and engineering leads to constant technology upgrades and for how their repertoire is brimming with plenty of classics, professional pieces and iced-out versions, Rolex watches are every collector’s passion and undoubtedly worth the investment. Besides, the pre-owned market where one can sell guaranteed Rolex timepieces is a niche in its own. In fact, we’re totally in awe of Wilsdorf’s foresight for aptly choosing the crown logo for the brand.

Well, if you’ve been planning your next watch splurge, our list with a blend of some new and some classic Rolex pieces is what you should be skimming through right now.

The Best Rolex Watches to Collect and Invest in