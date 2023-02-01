Blancpain Embellishes the Fifty Fathoms Bathyscape in the Colours of Love for Valentine’s Day

Although the watchmaker has launched several initiatives to celebrate the Day of Love over two decades, this launch is the first time Blancpain has commemorated Valentine’s Day with a Fifty Fathoms model. The limited-edition Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe is ideal for those who are romantics at heart as it is emblazoned with several emblems of love.

In 1953, Blancpain launched the first edition of the Fifty Fathoms, which became recognised globally as the first modern diver’s watch. Since then, the watchmaker has developed several variations of this vital timekeeping tool.

This includes the 2022 unveiling of new variants for the Fifty Fathoms Bathyscape Flyback Chronograph that play with new colours and materials such as red gold and grade 23 titanium, as well as the ultra-exclusive 2023 70-year anniversary model.

Throughout history, the symbol of ‘love’ and the Fifty Fathoms has gone hand in hand as this series of diver’s watches was born out of the brand’s love for the oceans and the underwater world.

As a result, it makes sense for the brand to dedicate a Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe model to the day the world celebrates love. As the brand executives put it, the timepiece is for all lovers who lose track of time when they are enthralled, in the same way one loses time when diving.

The timepiece boasts several standout features encompassing a stain-brushed steel case measuring 38mm in diametre and is water-resistant to approximately 300 metres. It features a unidirectional rotating bezel with a ceramic inlay and LiquidmetalTM hour-markers.

The luminous, white bezel matches the dial that is graced with 3, 6, 9 and 12 numerals and a minutes-track decorated in soft pink. This delicate colour has also been applied to the rim of the heart, which is positioned like a signature at the tip of the seconds hand.

This universal symbol of love also sets the finishing-touch to the in-house Calibre 1150, which is nestled behind a sapphire crystal case back that reveals its robust architecture and refined decoration.

The Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe ‘Valentine’s Day 2023’ is a unique blend of unreserved elements and gentleness. With only 99 of these special timepieces expected to be crafted, the model represents the rarity of the love we all seek.

