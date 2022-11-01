Blancpain Introduces New Colours and Materials for its Famed Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Flyback Chronograph

Since the 1953 launch of the Fifty Fathoms, recognised globally as the first’s modern diver’s watch, Blancpain has developed numerous variations of this vital timekeeping tool to magnify its appeal across generations of discerning watch enthusiasts. One example of this was Blancpain’s decision to introduce the Bathyscaphe in 1956. Smaller than the Fifty Fathoms, its inclusion of calendar indications allowed it to quickly win over watch enthusiasts who enjoyed wearing sporty watches no matter the circumstance. In 2014, the flyback chronograph joined the contemporary Bathyscaphe line and was the first of Blancpain’s complications to equip the ‘urban diver’ model. It is through all of these years of development that Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe Flyback Chronograph has become one of the watchmakers most recognised models, as it houses one of the watch industry’s most renowned chronograph movements –the Calibre F385. The Calibre F385 is one of the newest in a line of Blancpain chronographs that have often been world firsts over the past three decades. What makes this in-house movement so impressive is that it draws on Blancpain’s refined vertical clutch design that ensures smooth engagement of the chronograph mechanism. A column wheel controls the starting, stopping, and resetting of the chronograph by allowing for a smooth and comfortable operation of the pushers.

Moreover, the Calibre F385 beats at an impressive frequency of 5 Hz that offers a considerable advantage in terms of timekeeping accuracy when compared to lower frequency. This coupled with an inertia-regulated balance wheel, and a silicon balance spring designed around geometry and lightness, aid to guarantee excellent chronometric performance.

In 2022, Blancpain has announced its focus on introducing new variants of its Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe watches, playing with colour and material, particularly red gold and grade 23 titanium that have been featured on the Bathyscaphe line for almost 10 years.

Grade 23 titanium is known as the purest type of titanium available, containing less oxygen than the titanium often used in watchmaking. The lesser the oxygen, the stronger the titanium is and the more it can resist things like breakage and corrosion.

In both new models, red gold and titanium, the dial features a sunburst pattern and snailed motif on the chronograph counters, which together, create depth and contrast. The models are framed by a unidirectional rotating bezel with a ceramic inlay, which have become signature components of Blancpain’s Bathyscaphe line.

The red gold variation is ideal for those who love to go bold as the new material contrasts with the blue dial, it boasts a glossy finish and a CeragoldTM time scale. The grade 23 titanium is more subtle in its aesthetics in comparison, featuring a satin-brushed anthracite inlay and LiquidmetalTM scale.

In both models, Blancpain’s celebrated movement sits in a 43mm case that is water resistant up to 300 metres, reaffirming the brand’s savvy at crafting dive watches. The cases are paired with NATO or sailcloth straps, but those who opt for the grade 23 titanium model can also choose the titanium bracelet.

