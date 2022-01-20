Blancpain’s New Ladybird Colors Pays Ode to Femininity & Strength

First introduced in the 1950s, the historic Blancpain Ladybird Collection gets a striking update this year, featuring a larger case, high-end gemsetting, and an ultra-thin calibre.

In the typically male-dominated world of watchmaking, Blancpain is historically recognised as a notable exception. A lot of this started back in the early 1930s, when Betty Fiechter became CEO, making her the first woman to do so in the Swiss watchmaking industry. Come 1956, and she and her nephew Jean-Jacques Fiechter made a move that revolutionized horology as we know it, by releasing the world’s smallest round watch of that era — cue the original Ladybird collection.

Today, the iconic timepiece is given new life, as Blancpain launches a set of new variations of the Ladybird Colors watch. Here’s what we know.

The design: a watch by women, for women

In its new variations, the Blancpain Ladybird Colors goes beyond its original 21.5mm case, for a new, larger diameter of 34.9mm. In many ways, it’s representative of who Fiechter was, hitting that sweet spot between audacious and refined. True to her belief that women deserved their own watches, these new designs are all about unabashed femininity, reminding us that you can be small, sweet, and still pack quite a punch.

In short, it’s a jewellery watch through and through — distinguished by a bezel, lugs, and a crown set with 59 diamonds totalling over 2 carats. Each gem has been carefully worked into the watch, using high-end gem setting and a technique known as “recutting”, revealing Blancpain’s long-standing mastery and meticulous craftsmanship.

The watch face itself features a white mother-of-pearl dial, on which you’ll find the watch hands, and slightly rounded Arabic numerals in gold. These are laid out in an asymmetric hour circle, giving the elegant timepiece that extra bit of oomph. The hour-markers are highlighted by a band of diamonds, while — true to Blancpain — the hour and minute hands are shaped like hollowed-out sage leaves.

The movement: Calibre 1153

In truth, it can still be a struggle to find good ladies watches that provide both style and substance — The Ladybird Colors is one of them. Each timepiece comes equipped with the watchmaker’s in-house calibre 1153, known for its ultra-thin dimensions, generous four-day power reserve, and silicon balance spring. A circular-grained mainplate is combined with chamfered, satin-brushed bridges and the Côtes de Genève motif.

To provide a clear view of all the details that make up the heart of the timepieces, the Ladybird Colors also features an openworked gold oscillating weight that matches the watch face’s circular patterns. Flip to the back of the watch and you’ll find it practically glittering — the result of rose-cut diamonds fitted on the crown.

Colours & straps: an ode to feminine strength

For the ladies who love to indulge in a bit of mix and match, the new Blancpain Ladybird Colors comes with seven vibrant case and strap combinations. Color-wise, you have red and white gold case options, while the straps bring a refreshing burst of elegance through a line-up of hues that symbolise diversity, enthusiasm and joy. Take your pick between lemon yellow, tangerine orange, lilac, peacock green, midnight blue, and satin-white. Each of the straps is carefully fitted with a golden pin buckle, or a folding clasp set adorned with nine diamonds.

To find out more about Blancpain’s new Ladybird Colors, visit blancpain.com/en/ladybird-colors.