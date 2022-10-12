Blancpain Reveals the Winners of the 2022 Ocean Photographer of the Year and Female Fifty Fathoms Award

Blancpain are celebrated for its efforts to promote marine conservation, a pillar of the brand that was established over two decades ago. During a recent event, the watchmakers awarded Ben Thouard with the title of 2022 Ocean Photographer of the Year for his gorgeous photo of a surfer riding one of the world’s largest waves, while professional diver Brooke Pyke won the Female Fifty Fathoms award.

As a result, she received Blancpain’s iconic dive watch, the 38mm Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe with a blue sunburst dial and steel case. Other noteworthy aspects of the watch are a unidirectional bezel comes with a ceramic insert, Blancpain’s 1150 self-winding movement, and an engraved case.

The competition was organised by Oceanographic Magazine and was judged by a panel of distinguished photographers and videographers. There were over 5,000 submissions, each vying to win the top prizes as well as prizes under several categories including Wildlife, Fine Art, Adventure, and so forth. Some of the winning photographers included Rafael Fernandez Caballero, Mike Spencer, Nicolas Remy, Simon Lorenz, Tom St George, Matty Smith, Ryuta Ogawa and Steve Woods.

One of the distinct categories, the Female Fifty Fathoms prize is judged by the panel as well as a Blancpain delegation led by Marc A. Hayek, the President and CEO. As a diver himself, Marc has conceptualised and executed many initiatives regarding Blancpain’s Ocean Commitment efforts, which encompasses: increasing public awareness of the ocean’s beauty, scientific research on ecosystems, and focus on Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), among others.

The award-winning photographs will be on display at The Queen’s Walk in London, United Kingdom until October 27, 2022.

For more information, visit https://www.blancpain.com/en