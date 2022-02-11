Quick-Take: Why Breguet’s Marine 9518 and Marine 5887 Make the Perfect Gifts

As we enter the season of love and gifting, Breguet’s Marine Collection makes a great choice if you are searching for something meaningful, timeless, and with a touch of character.

Entering the gifting season, many of us are busying ourselves with finding the perfect statement gift for our loved ones. When it comes to finding something that is at once meaningful, carefully crafted, and sure to stand the test of time, a precious timepiece can be among the top options out there. This season, we’ve got our sights set on Breguet’s Marine Collection, a line of watches that embodies adventure, bravery, and the modern day individual. We take a closer look at two models, the Marine 9518 and the Marine 5887, that we’ve got on our radar.

The Marine 9518: A Watch for Her

A timepiece for the modern-day explorer, The Marine 9518 draws inspiration from the oceans, and beautifully combines technical performance with timeless sophistication. Embodying a desire to travel the seas, references to the ocean can be found throughout the design codes such as a motif on the dial reflecting the dreamy flow of waves, as well as a maritime flag located on the second hand.

For that extra touch of glam, the bezel comes ringed with shimmering diamonds, complemented by a rose-gold case and sapphire-crystal caseback. Set against a white mother-of-pearl dial are luminescent hour markers and markings, while the hour markers themselves also feature luminescent material. With a diameter of 33.8 millimetres, held by flexible strap fasteners, it’s the perfect fit for even the daintiest of wrists. Don’t let its petite size fool you though. Inside, the watch beats to the self-winding 591A Caliber, complete with a golden date display, and the timepiece itself is water-resistant to up to 50 metres.

The Marine 5887: A Watch for Him

Featuring a bold, sporty aesthetic, the Marine 5887 or the Marine Tourbillon Équation Marchante 5887 brings together exquisite design styles with a highly complicated movement. The perfect gift for discerning watch aficionados, the timepiece comes with a perpetual calendar and an equation of time, along with the latest generation tourbillon, key pillars of the watchmaker, brought together in an iconic Marine.

Cased in 18-carat rose gold, with a fluted caseband and a sapphire caseback, the dial comes in slate-grey hued gold. Adorning the dial are rose gold numerals and luminescent dots, while the hands are moon-tipped, with a solar minute hand featuring a faceted golden sun.

Movement-wise, there is much to be excited about, as the Marine 5887 draws its power from Caliber 581DPE, a self-winding movement with a peripheral oscillating weight, tourbillon, running equation of time, perpetual calendar, and an 80-hour power reserve. Finally, the watch features a sophisticated alligator strap, complete with a rose gold triple folding buckle.

To find out more about Breguet’s Marine Collection, visit breguet.com/en .