Quick Take: Breguet’s Marine Équation Marchante 5887

When Breguet first introduced its Marine Équation Marchante 5887, to say it made waves would be an understatement. The marine wristwatch was among the most complicated timepieces ever seen in Breguet’s Marine collection, featuring a self-winding movement with a running equation of time, a perpetual calendar, tourbillon, and 80-hour power reserve.

Marking a new era for the Marine collection, the Marine Équation Marchante 5887 shines through the equation of time, displaying the difference between mean solar time — otherwise known as our civil hours and minutes — and true solar time, which reflects the true solar hours and minutes. In other words, the watch represents the difference between what is perceived on a usual clock, and what is shown on a sundial.

The watch’s blue dial, coming in a relatively large platinum casing, is punctuated by Roman-numbered hours and luminescent dots, across which solar hands run, each faceted by a golden sun. Discerning eyes will notice that the hour chapter ring lies slightly off-centre — an aesthetic choice very much a signature of A.-L. Breguet himself. The centre of the dial features an ocean wave motif, nodding to the timepiece’s celebration of sailing and the oceans.

At the heart of the watch beats the Calibre 581DPE, joined by a silicon escapement wheel and inverted lateral lever with silicon horns and a silicon balance spring. All this is brought together with an alligator leather strap, complete with a gold folding clasp.

The Breguet Marine Équation Marchante 5887 comes individually numbered and signed by Breguet, and is also available in 18k rose gold, with a dial in silvered gold and an anthracite movement.

