Breitling’s Top Time Classic Cars Collection Celebrates American Car Icons

The Chevrolet Corvette, the Ford Mustang, and the Shelby Cobra are three of the American classic sports cars from the 1960s that have carried their popularity to this date. To celebrate their long-lived legend, Breitling comes forward and pays a tribute to the trio through its ‘Top Time Classic Cars Capsule Collection’, all inspired by these icons themselves.
First on the list, it’s the ‘Top Time Chevrolet Corvette’ featuring a bold red dial with a black tachymeter scale, along with black contrasting subdials. Added to that is a racing-themed calfskin leather strap in a black hue with folding clasp.
Lastly, it’s time for blue. For the ‘Top Time Shelby Cobra’, we yet again see the luxurious brown calfskin leather strap matched with a blue-coloured dial with white tachymeter scale, along with contrasting white subdials.
All watches are endorsed as a COSC-certified chronometer and are made in-house in Switzerland with such quality that can only be practically felt — like the movements we sense whilst driving in full speed.
