By Riga Ramadhan
02 Aug 2021
The newest versions of the Divas’ Dream Divissima Emeralds from Bulgari unites irresistible style and jewellery-making expertise to reveal a new chapter of the fascinating Bulgari Watches Colour Treasures journey.

bulgari divas' dream divissima

As the name implies, the iridescent mother of pearl dial in the watch is emboldened by eight brilliant-cut emeralds in a vivid shade of green, set amongst waves of diamonds. More importantly, the sophisticated white gold architecture on its case also gives a sense of lightness and motion to the distinctive fan-shaped motifs – which is a signature of the Divas’ Dream collection – that surround the dials. Overall, the new watch artfully combines brilliant gems in daring ways, confirming the Italian jeweller as the master of coloured gemstones.

bulgari divas' dream divissima

This story first appeared in Prestige Indonesia.

Riga Ramadhan
