A Closer Look at Bvlgari’s New Models for LVMH Watch Week 2022

Bvlgari reveals its latest timepieces for men and women at the highly-anticipated LVMH Watch Week. Bringing together stunning jewels with longstanding craftsmanship, the new releases go from Octo Finissimo to LVCEA, Serpenti, and more.

The start of a new year is always an exciting time for watch aficionados worldwide — cue new releases, events, and of course, the launch of yet another LVMH Watch Week. This year, Bvlgari unveils a series of new models for the global affair. We take a quick look at some of the highlights from the brand.

The Serpenti Misteriosi gets a new movement

In an exciting reveal, Bvlgari introduces four new Serpenti Misteriosi secret watches. The highlight behind this launch is, of course, the new in-house calibre. Each of the new watches comes complete with the new Piccolissimo mechanical movement, which stands as one of the smallest of its kind to exist today. Made entirely in the Bvlgari Manufacture in Le Sentier, the movement brings back the miniscule mechanical motors that were once found in all women’s watches, up until the early 1970s. Each of these micro-sized wonders comes housed in absolutely dreamy timekeeping masterpieces — a nod to Bvlgari’s long standing reputation for impeccable craftsmanship.

The Octo Roma Grande Sonnerie combines timekeeping with exquisite sound

Bvlgari has always had a penchant for beautifying the act of timekeeping, and with the new Octo Roma watches, we see a continuation of this trend. Bringing together haute horlogerie, high jewellery, as well as sound, this line-up also features two classic complications — the tourbillon and the striking mechanism. There are spectacularly executed nods to Bvlgari’s love for innovation-driven timepieces, namely the Grande Sonnerie which, with four hammers and gongs, can be considered the queen of complications. The result is a dreamy chime to signal the hours, quarters, and minutes, which can be easily activated or silenced using buttons located to the side.

The Lvcea Intarsio showcases a mesmerising play of light

Light has always played a big role when it comes to jewellery watches. For this year’s LVMH Watch Week, Bvlgari’s new Lucea Intarsio watches are all about capturing light in all its forms. Through vibrant, striking gemstone dials, the Roman sky — in all its dreamy blue and pink pearlescence — is beautifully translated into a series of timepieces. Long time fans of Bvlgari will recognise the history behind this, as the Maison’s signature watches from the very beginning have always paid homage to the sundials of ancient Rome. In these contemporary renditions, we see pink mother-of-pearl and aventurine dials, used in combination with a fascinating marquetry technique in a pattern called Intarsio. The result is a three-dimensional surface that manages to capture and enhance the light.

