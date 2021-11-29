Celebrate the Holidays with the New Hublot Big Bang One Click 33mm

With the gifting season fast approaching, it is time to start looking for a present for yourself or your loved one. Something that will last for many years to come, something practical and extraordinary, is an excellent criterion to start with. The Big Bang One Click 33mm could be just right in that sense.

With its two variations and fourteen different personalisation possibilities, this timepiece will be a great addition to one’s wardrobe. For an active day in town or an evening night out, this feminine design is versatile and elegant for any time of day. Among the many gorgeous shades that the Big Bang One Click 33mm has to offer, the pop variation in calfskin features electric blue, raspberry pink, and terracotta orange that are both sophisticated and fun. However, those who prefer something more understated can choose from a nautical style, classic white or sweet pink and sky blue. Alternatively, add a pop of colour such as royal blue, green, orange or red available from the vivid hues offered by the Big Bang One Click 33mm.

As indicated by its name, the Big Bang One Click 33mm also comes with a patented “One Click” fastening technique where the wearer can change the watch’s appearance with just one click. Designed with a new approach to wearing Haute Horlogerie, the model is a more delicate interpretation of the iconic Big Bang Unico and its predecessor, the 39mm without chronograph. The model is fitted with Hublot’s HUB1120 self-winding movement and the date indicator located at 3 o’clock and up to 28,800 vibrations per hour beat over 40 consecutive hours.

With form going in hand with technical precision, the Big Bang One Click 33mm is presented with stylised numerals and an ornate bezel set with 36 diamonds in a choice of black or white that matches the stainless steel or King Gold case.

The coming festive season is a great time to switch one’s style around to suit the occasion and mood. With the Big Bang One Click 33mm, adding sparkle and a pop of colour to the holidays will come naturally with the flow of time.

For more information, visit PMT The Hourglass, follow Hublot Bangkok and PMT The Hour Glass via Instagram or call the Hublot boutiques:

Hublot Boutique Siam Paragon: 02-129-4774

Hublot Boutique Central Embassy: 0-2160-5733

PMT The Hour Glass Emquartier: 02-003-6022

PMT The Hour Glass Gaysorn Village: 02-656-1212

PMT The Hour Glass Central Phuket Floresta: 076-633-888

(All images: Hublot)