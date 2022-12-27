Cortina Watch Celebrates its 50th Anniversary

In celebration of its prestigious 50th anniversary, Cortina Watch presents a series of Golden Jubilee special editions from world renowned watchmaking brands.

Founded in 1972 by Mr. Anthony Lim, Cortina Watch opened its first retail store at the Colombo Court in Singapore, with the passion to share their appreciation for fine watchmaking to watch lovers. Since then, it has grown into a multi-national company spanning East and Southeast Asia, and more recently, Australia.

Over the past five decades, Southeast Asia’s retail landscape has changed, and the role of Cortina Watch as a multi-brand retailer has evolved into that of a curator of time. The key to Cortina Watch’s success has been its ability to understand the interests and desires of its discerning clientele, finding relevant brands and products that could suit their palette.

To celebrate 50 years of bringing fine watchmaking heritage to their clients, Cortina Watch has developed a series of limited-edition timepieces, with eight longstanding partners – Patek Philippe, Blancpain, Cartier, Chopard, Corum, Franck Muller, H. Moser & Cie., and Tag Heuer – which are being released throughout the year.

Every timepiece creation has a wonderful story to tell, and Cortina Watch is passionate about sharing the personal and unique tales that the master watchmakers have left behind in each and every of these exquisite mechanical marvels. A custodian of both time and memories, and a witness to many cherished moments, Cortina Watch has celebrated some of the most important life moments of their clients with time, and their stories will continue on through generations to come.

“Cortina Watch has come a long way today from our first store in Colombo Court. We have worked tirelessly to realise the vision that our founders had – to introduce people to the art of fine watchmaking and the watchmakers behind our timepieces. I’m delighted that we have accomplished more than we ever dreamt possible, and I will continue to build on the success our founders have created,” says Raymond Lim, CEO of Cortina Holdings.

(Featured image: H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Cortina Watch Edition | Limited to 10 pieces)

For more information, visit cortinawatch.com or 50thanniversary.cortinawatch.com