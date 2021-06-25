Mark the precious moments spent with your loved ones with extraordinary timepieces from Siam Paragon Watch Expo 2021 and explore the horological works of art from over 180 brands. Here, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best watches you shouldn’t miss a chance to check out.

Possibly Thailand’s biggest watch expo of the year, Siam Paragon Watch Expo 2021 will be taking place between now until July 11, 2021, at the Siam Paragon and Paragon Department Store. Continuing its collaboration with Watch Galleria, the expo has once again set up its fare across the venue: Hall of Fame, Main Hall, Watch Department, M Floor, along with the Fashion Gallery and Fashion Hall, 1st Floor.

Luxury Watch Highlights

As one grows older, one starts to discover that the beautiful moments are often fleeting. The transience of time has brought forth one’s gratitude for life, and most importantly, the time one gets to spend with their loved ones. It’s only apt that this year’s event is held under the theme of “Precious Time Together”, marking the precious moments spent with inventions from over 180 world-class watchmakers. From brands such Franck Muller, Breitling and Longines, this year’s vast selection of watches is dazzling. Hence, we’ve selected some of the best highlights that discerning watch lovers would undoubtedly appreciate.

Franck Muller Double Mystery

Price: THB3,475,000

The Double Mystery is an exquisite timepiece featuring an 18k white gold case with precious gems of sapphire, ruby, tsavorite and diamond baguette-cut gems. The highlight lies in its “mystery” function, allowing time to be displayed despite having neither numbers nor hands achieved through two slow-rotating discs—the inner disc marking time while the outer disc showing the minute. Available in classic red and blue alligator leather straps.

Breitling Super Chronomat 44 1461 Days

Price: THB577,000

One of Breitling’s boldest Chronomat to date, the Super Chronomat treads the fine balance between sturdy and stylish. First launched in 1983, the original Chronomat was inspired by Frecce Tricolori and was created for the Italian Air Force’s aerobatic fleet. For such reason, the Chronomat has been designed as an all-purpose sports watch that can carry its wearer from day to evening events without missing a beat. In addition, the watch comes with rider tabs to protect the sapphire crystal and can be worn for both countdowns and countups thanks to its interchangeable tabs at 3 and 9 o’clock.

The case measures 44 millimetres with a stainless-steel bezel fitted with a ceramic insert, which makes it the first to appear on a Chronomat. The straps are available in two choices: the iconic metal strap with a butterfly clasp and a new Rouleaux-inspired rubber strap.

Bovet The Virtuoso VIII Chapter Two

Price: THB7,406,400

One of the 39 pieces available worldwide and the only one in Thailand, Bovet’s Virtuoso VIII Chapter Two features a patented double face tourbillon with a patented spherical winding system and tridimensional toothing with multiple gearing. The big date and a 10-day power reserve that uses a single barrel make the Virtuoso III one of the most incredible of its kind. Featuring an inclined crystal aperture on the middle axis, the model blends Bovet’s two iconic cases, the Fleurier and the Dimier, in a chamfered and polished creation.

The tourbillon cage bridge is created with titanium, effectively reducing the cage’s weight while preventing magnetic charges. Meanwhile, the dial is made of blue aventurine glass, which accentuates the watch’s functionality and the legibility of its complications. This luxury watch comes in a Fleurier bow case and fitted with a date correction function that can be performed simply by pressing the crown without removing the timepiece itself.

Grand Seiko SLGH007

Price: THB1,986,000

The only piece in Thailand and one of the 140 around the world, Grand Seiko’s SLGH007 was produced in honour of Seiko’s 140th anniversary. The company, which was established in 1881 by Kintaro Hattori, has thrived for over 140 years. Marking this special anniversary, the timepiece is stylish and straightforward, reflecting the Japanese sentiment of style and functionality.

TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph ‘Dato45’

Price: THB227,000

TAG Heuer celebrates its 160th anniversary by revealing special edition timpieces from its iconic TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph collection. Drawing inspirations from the classic 1965 Heuer “Dato 45”, the first Heuer wristwatch to feature a turning date disc, the TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years Special Edition features a date window positioned at 12 o’clock like its predecessor.

Longines Legend Diver Watch

Price: THB88,200

One of the brand’s iconic piece from Longines’ “Immersion in Heritage” project is Longines Legend Diver Watch, which was first launched in 2007. The symbolic timepiece that marks Longines’ heritage is now available in a new version, seeing two new colours of brown and navy with matching straps joining the collection. The model comes with a steel case and box-shaped sapphire crystal, along with screw-in crowns located at two locations. True to its nature, the watch is water-resistant to 300 metres and comes with an exclusive automatic movement with a silicone balance spring. The watch is designed to be easily read in the dark, with Arab numerals coated with Super-LumiNova® technology and glow-in-the-dark hands for underwater visibility.



Oris Dat Watt Limited Edition

Price: THB102,900

With its name derived from the local Wadden Sea, Oris’ Dat Watt Limited Edition is available in 2,900 pieces worldwide. The watch, which uses the standard of Oris Aquis watch, was produced to honour the Wadden Sea’s recognition as UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009. Fitted with a uni-directional rotating bezel and stainless-steel case, only 100 pieces are available in Thailand.

Rado Captain Cook x Marina Hoermanseder

Price: THB86,100/set





Rado’s latest collection is designed for women by French-Austrian designer Marina Hoermanseder. The Captain Cook watch is filled with elegant touches, with feminine colour, forms and materials. This unique timepiece is an embodiment of Marina Hoermansedor’s vision combined with Rado’s timeless values. It embodies the myriad aspects of the modern woman through interchangeable straps that come with the set, allowing the wearer to mix and match the watch straps according to their attire and mood. A truly fun and elegant watch for those looking for a versatile watch for the everyday.

Maurice Lacroix Aikon Venturer Bronze Limited Edition

Price: THB92,000

This limited edition automatic timepiece is a sporty diver watch that’s trendy and functional. Measuring at 43mm, the Aikon Venturer Bronze is water-resistant to 300 metres and comes with three automatic movement and three hands. For optimal visibility, the hands and markers and coated with Super-LumiNova® technology. Available in a limited edition of five pieces at Siam Paragon Watch Expo 2021, there are only 500 pieces of the Aikon Venturer Bronze worldwide.

Casio G-Shock MT-G Blue Phoenix-Inspired Beauty MTG-B2000PH Limited Model

Price: THB45,000



Discover the latest addition to the G-Schock MTG series renowned for their shock-resistance timepieces, the MTG-B2000PH. Made of metal and resin, the design takes inspirations from the auspicious navy phoenix with a removable frame, rainbow ion and blue ion colour coating. Featuring automatic time zone adjustment functions that can be linked to your smartphone, the model is modern and fun with a transparent navy strap.

Seiko Proxpex ‘Save the Ocean’ Special Edition Automatic Diver’s 200m SRPG59K

Price: THB21,700

Adapted from the Prospex collection, this timepiece is part of the ‘Save the Ocean’ collection. Designed to fit the ocean theme, the watch comes with a 41hr power reserve and a dial fitted with a date display located between the 4th- and 5th-hour markers. The dial, which can shift from white to blue to penguin feet, can glow in the dark for underwater visibility.

Visit Siam Paragon Watch Expo from today until July 11, 2021 at Siam Paragon. For VIZ Card and Platinum M Card members, conveniently shop via Siam Paragon’s Call & Shop service by calling 063-205-7989 and 063-205-7974 or Line @Call&Shop Service. Simply apply for VIZ Membership by clicking here. For expatriates, click here.

For more information, call 02-610-8000 or shop via M Chat & Shop service.