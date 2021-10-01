Life changes with the seasons in Japan. In spring, there’s hanami (sakura viewing), then the hanabi (fireworks) festival for summer, kouyou (autumn foliage) and kuri (chestnuts) for autumn, and the snow festivals in winter. This natural transition serves as an inspiration for the latest timepieces from Grand Seiko and Credor. Available at the Central International Watch Fair from now until October 31, 2021, read up on the highlights before discovering the timepieces yourself at the fair.

Grand Seiko 24 Seasons

In Japan, each season is experienced in six phases that totals up to 24 ‘sekki’ or seasonal phases. It is thus only apt that Grand Seiko’s latest release will revolve around this art of seasonal appreciation.

With a dial representing the four main sekki, Grand Seiko 24 Seasons collection comprises Shunbun (Spring) and Shōsho (Summer), which features Hi-Beat 36000 GMT calibre 9S86. At the same time, Kanro (Autumn) and Tōji (Winter) are fitted with the Spring Drive GMT calibre 9R66.

Shunbun – SBGJ251

Shunbun marks the arrival of the spring equinox when the cherry trees start to blossom. To capture the image of sakura blooming on the green slopes of the mountain, Grand Seiko’s Shunbun timepiece features a green dial accentuated with an elegant rose gold finishing.

Shōsho – SBGJ249

Shōsho is the time that marks the end of the rainy seasons and the coming of high summer. The wave pattern on the dial is designed to reflect the delicate ripples created by the warm wind on the lake surface and the sparkles of the Japanese ponds in the sun.

Kanro – SBGE271

If there’s a season for sipping warm sake while watching the moon, it is undoubtedly autumn. The dark-hued dial and the silent, gliding motion of the seconds hand against this dark cloud backdrop is a graceful interpretation of the autumn moon as it travels across the night sky.

Tōji – SBGE269

An interpretation of the winter solstice, the texture and the colour of the dial is a canvas for the snow-covered landscape—when the air is crisp and the sun hangs low in the sky.

Each watch comes with a softly contoured case with Grand Seiko’s signature angular edges. The sides, however, are Zaratsu polished to create a distortion-free finish. Featuring a sapphire case back, the mechanical and Spring Dive movements of all four designs are laid open to admiration.

SBGY007G

Inspired by a natural phenomenon known as ‘omiwatari’, SBGY007G comes with a textured dial reminiscent of a Lake Suwa’s surface during winter.







An elegant wristwatch, the model is fitted with a Spring Dive 9R31 calibre with an 18k gold diamond-cut caseback and markers. This timepiece comes with an ‘SS’ bezel that measures at 38.5mm with Grand Seiko’s Zaratsu finishing.

Price: THB287,200

Credor Linealx Collection: GCCD001

Also drawing inspiration from mother nature, Credor’s Linealx collections bring fantastical elements to their wearer.

Inspired by the concept of water and ice, Credor’s Linealx timepieces feature soft hexagonal curves and lines to reflect the fluid nature of water and the sharp lines of an ice sheet. GCCD001 uses an index with a peak cut on an incredibly thin bar to create a clean, transparent impression to reflect the water and ice theme.





GCCD001 comes with a 38.5mm stainless steel case fitted with curved sapphire glass. Its dial comes in a beautiful Ice Blue—a shade created from developing the salon’s signature colour with the design concept of ice and water. The result is a colour and stamping to create a shade and texture that signifies water turning to frost.

This spectacular model features a mechanical self-winding system with 6L75 calibre. Available at Credor Salons only.

Price: THB196,000

For more information, visit Grand Seiko and Credor.