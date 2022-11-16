Discover Why Breguet’s Tradition Collection Features Some of the Most Fascinating Horological Complications of All Time

To mark the date in which Abraham-Louis Breguet created the Tourbillon, Breguet have unveiled the Tradition 7047 Tourbillon Waltz, a bold and thematically blue timepiece that is now available alongside three other variations.

The Tourbillon was created out of a need that existed in the 18th century to overcome the lack of accuracy caused by the vertical position pocket watches used to sit in. On June 26 1801, Abraham-Louis Breguet filed a patent for the creation of the first Tourbillon, which throughout time has become a facet of design greatly appreciated by watch aficionados because it offers a full view of the watch’s heart.

The Tradition collection was unveiled in 2005, introducing the first line of Breguet watches that presented all the movement’s organs on the dial side in a bid to combine elements of heritage and modernity.

The design of the Tradition watches is rooted in the legendary souscription and touch (à tact) watches. The former, launched in 1797, was a minimalist timepiece that featured a single hand that read the hours and minutes. The same calibre was used to design the first touch (à tact) watch, a first-of-its-kind timepiece that allowed the time to be read in a tactile manner.

What makes Tradition watches so special is how each embodies Breguet’s brand evolution through time while still paying homage to the brand’s origins. As a result, each watch offers the wearer the opportunity to own a slice of the brand’s rich heritage, boasting craftsmanship that has been perfected over the course of two centuries.

At the heart of new Tradition watches sits the Calibre 569, a rhodium-plated hand-wound movement comprising of542 components, including an inverted in-line lever escapement featuring horns made of silicon and Breguet balance-spring that work together meticulously. This choice of material makes the movement insensitive to magnetic fields, thus improving its timekeeping precision.

The balance of the newest Tradition Tourbillon 7047 oscillates at a frequency of 2.5 Hz and has a 50-hour power reserve. This fusée-chain Tourbillon transmission focuses on delivering constant torque despite its winding level, delivering constant power when the chain unwinds parallel to the fusée – also known as its base.

Beyond cutting-edge mechanics, The Tradition collection features timepieces that have been thoughtfully designed using complementary and contrasting materials and colours. An excellent example of this is the new Tradition Tourbillon 7047, which has been fitted with Roman numerals, a midnight blue alligator leather strap, blue and slate grey contrasts across the dial and chain links, and the “Clous de Paris” guilloché pattern on off-centre dial.

This new entrant is available alongside three existing Tradition timepieces – one crafted using 18-carat rose gold, anthracite with black dial; one with a rose gold-plated movement; and another made from 950 platinum with a silvered dial and anthracite movement.

For more information about Breguet’s Tradition collection, click here.