The Japanese luxury watch brand debuted three watches focused on the theme of ‘The Nature of Time,’ each boasting striking colour schemes that reflect the passing of time in the natural world, as well as the brand’s distinctive Japanese aesthetics.

Grand Seiko has been setting the groundwork and building a strong brand awareness in Thailand for over a decade, operating several boutiques and salons that cater to their loyal customer base.

Some of their existing collections encompass the Elegance collection, featuring time pieces suited for everyday wear; the Heritage collection, which focuses on craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations from 1967; the Sports collection, boasting watches that marry luxury and toughness; and finally the Evolution 9 collection, for those who are looking for timeless watches.

Speaking about Grand Seiko’s popularity in the Kingdom, Akira Sakairi, Managing Director of Seiko Thailand, said: “Each watch is meticulously crafted with attention to every last detail, from design to the craftsmanship, to the sophistication, each design draws inspiration from nature. This is reflected in every beautifully crafted dial to make each watch a storyteller with value on the wearer’s wrist.”

The recently released three limited edition watch models include: the SBGH303: Koke-iro or Green Moss model, powered by a Hi-Beat36000 movement with a “Kiratsuri” dial, representing the fertile forest and early morning sunlight shimmering off the moss-covered woodland floor of the Shizukishi forest, where Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi is located.

The second is the SBGY021: Nami or Suwa Wave model, that boasts a design that reflects the natural beauty of the water’s surface through a wave-pattern dial that was inspired by Lake Suwa, where the sun sets in the evening. The third, the SBGY025: Hikari or Golden Light model features thehe Iwate Dial, a well-known dial pattern, which has been reworked to capture the last golden sunshine of the day as it filters through the clouds and reflects on Lake Suwa’s water at night.

Each of these models are limited to only 100 pieces per model, and each has ‘1 of 100’ etched on the back plate.

For more information, visit https://www.grand-seiko.com/th-thAki