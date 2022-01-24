Grand Seiko Unveils Two Limited Edition Sport Watches Inspired by Winters in Shinshu

Big, bold, and nothing short of beautiful, Grand Seiko’s new limited edition sport watches draw inspiration from the wintry snowscapes of Shinshu, where its Spring Drive and quartz watches are made.

Barely a month into 2022, and Grand Seiko is already coming out with exciting new horological offerings. Marking the 20th anniversary of Grand Seiko’s first GMT watch, as well as the 15th anniversary of its very first chronograph, 2022 is an important year for the watchmaker. In celebration, the brand has unveiled two limited edition offerings — limited edition Spring Drive timepieces that take inspiration from the snowy mountains in Shinshu, which surround the studio in which these horological masterpieces are made.

Including a GMT version, along with a GMT Chronograph, both watches feature a special dial design that encapsulates the texture of snow, reminiscent of how the mountaintops appear during late winters and early Spring. During that time, strong winds are common in Japan, and often create unique patterns in the snow’s surface as they whip across the landscape — a detail Grand Seiko takes note of in its intricately detailed new offerings. Accents of blue can be found in both dials — an eye-catching nod to the bright blue winter skies of Shinshu.

The Spring Drive GMT (SBGE275): Designed for Adventures

An ideal watch for avid travellers, a highlight of the Spring Drive GMT is its’ silent, tick-less seconds hand, which glides effortlessly across the dial. True to Grand Seiko’s emphasis on ultimate precision, the hour hand can be easily adjusted with uncompromising accuracy, while the GMT hand and 24-hour bezel allows for the display of two additional time zones — the perfect companion for those who love to fly.

When fully wound, the timepiece comes with an impressive 72-hour power reserve, and also features Lumibrite on the bezel, indexes, hour, minute, and GMT hands, lighting up in the dark to allow maximum visibility.

The Spring Drive Chronograph (SBGC247): Accuracy at its Finest

Regarded as one of the most accurate spring-powered movements to exist in horology, Grand Seiko’s new Spring Drive Chronograph can measure up to 12 hours of elapsed time, with an accuracy of 0.5 seconds per day. Due to the silent, smooth-gliding seconds hand, the watch revolutionalises how time is kept track of, by measuring elapsed time to the exact second.

Using a regulation system exclusive to the watchmakers’ iconic Spring Drive, the timepiece is able to maintain an impressively high level of accuracy, even when operating under low power reserves.

Grand Seiko’s Spring Drive GMT is available as a limited edition of 1,500 timepieces, while the Chronograph GMT edition is limited to 700 models. Both are available at Grand Seiko boutiques and selected Grand Seiko retailers worldwide. To find out more, visit grand-seiko.com, or grandseikoboutiquethailand.com.