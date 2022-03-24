HUBLOT Creates a Special Edition Classic Fusion for The Hour Glass

After a 40-year long partnership, HUBLOT and The Hour Glass once again teamed up on a creative venture, to release a special edition Classic Fusion Elements line.

Locally-based fans of HUBLOT will know that, when it comes to getting your hands on the brands’ watches, The Hour Glass is the place to be. HUBLOT’s exclusive partner in the Southeast Asian region, The Hour Glass has played a key role in HUBLOT’s history for the past 40 years. This year holds particular significance as HUBLOT unveils the special edition Classic Fusion Elements just for The Hour Glass, in celebration of their remarkable partnership.

The significance of HUBLOT’S Classic Fusion

For HUBLOT, the Classic Fusion has always been somewhat of an icon, as its debut marked the first time anyone had ever designed a golden timepiece, complemented by a rubber strap. The revelation that such a combination was even possible in the industry led to numerous emblematic feats across the years, including the Big Bang.

A special line-up of stone-carved dials

For the HUBLOT Classic Fusion Elements Special Edition, the watchmaker once again presents its flair for innovation, offering a line-up of new models that feature stunning dials carved out of beautiful, rare stones. These range from Tiger’s Eye, to Red Jasper, Malachite, Turquoise, and Lapis Lazuli. A nod to the impeccable craftsmanship required to create each dial from stone, the dials are carefully protected by satin-finished cases of polished titanium that feature King Gold crowns and bezel lugs. Complementing them are also a series of H shape bezel screws — polished and shaped in King Gold — as well as polished gold-plated hour, minute, and seconds hands.

Exquisite craftsmanship for a special collaboration

While HUBLOT’s Classic Fusion is always a design to love, what we’re particularly taken by is the way each dial in this special edition line-up features a wholly unique pattern, making each and every watch truly one of a kind.

Not only that, but each dial is suited for a different wearer The warm, golden hues of Tiger’s Eye are brought out through careful cutting and polishing, for a result that much resembles a tigers’ fur — an ideal choice for those looking to make a subtle statement. Red Jasper, on the other hand, is globally recognised as a talisman for good luck, with intrinsic healing properties. Malachite has often be featured in ceremonies throughout history, making a great timepiece for special occasions, while Turquoise and Lapis Lazuli are sure to catch the eye.

Coming in at 42mm, the Classic Fusion Elements Special Edition for The Hour Glass is limited to just ten timepieces per dial style, with prices ranging from THB700,000 to THB811,000. This line is, naturally, only available at The Hour Glass boutiques in Singapore, Malaysia, and PMT The Hour Glass boutiques in Thailand.

To find out more, visit thehourglass.com.

