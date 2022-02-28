HUBLOT Returns to Yellow Gold for LVMH Watch Week 2022

HUBLOT presented six new models at LVMH Watch Week, all of which pay tribute to the brands’ signature yellow gold material.

Back in 1980, when HUBLOT first came out with its edgy fusion of rubber-meets-gold in the HUBLOT Classic Original, the idea of sport chic hadn’t even existed. It was groundbreaking. Fast forward to today, and HUBLOT celebrates this milestone — among many — through its latest releases for LVMH Watch Week 2022.

Encompassing six models, each of the watchmakers’ new releases is made entirely out of yellow gold, and are filled with referential nods to key periods in HUBLOT’s storied history. While each timepiece is unique in its own right, together they form a rather fitting timeline of over 40 years of creativity and technical mastery.

The Big Bang Integral recalls the first launch of HUBLOT’s Big Bang, while the Classic Fusion Chronograph pays homage to the birth of the Classic Fusion. True to HUBLOT, both timepieces come with a twist, making them utterly collectible. Meticulously crafted from a single block of solid gold, the Big Bang Integral features the striking material on its case, bezel, and bracelet, and even comes with the option of being fully set with diamonds, alongside the ultimate Haute Joaillerie version. The Classic Fusion Chronograph, on the other hand, is made available in yellow gold for the very first time, sporting a 42mm diameter for a sleek, sharp look.

The brands’ stone setting expertise, immaculate skeleton work, as well as the release of HUBLOT’s first ever manufacture movements are all beautifully celebrated, united by one central theme — the use of yellow gold against black. You’ve got the Big Bang Unico, the first to feature a 42mm case entirely in yellow gold with a rubber strap and Unico movement. It is the ultimate embodiment of HUBLOT’s manufacture ethos, and features a calibre with a 3-day power reserve and an exterior that fuses yellow gold, deep black, skeleton work, performance and power. And finally, the Spirit of Big Bang. Here the emphasis is on the design, which takes the form of an exquisite tonneau with alternating straight lines and curves, featuring polished and satin-finished surfaces of brilliant yellow gold which create a spectacular dance of light.

