Hublot Unveils Elegant New Seasonal Colours for the Big Bang One Click 33mm

The Big Bang One Click 33mm is ideal for watch aficionados who have a spirit of independence, but adore the elegant design of Hublot’s creations at the same time due to the freedom one has to personalise the timepiece. In an extension of collections that have come and past, this year, the respected watchmakers have revealed a new assortment of 12 straps, each cut from ‘soft touch’ calf leather.

Taking inspiration from the iconic Big Bang Unico, the Big Bang One Click 33mm watch cases are available in King Gold or steel, partially or fully set, and feature black or white polished dials crafted using the same approaches as the finest jewellery in the world.

Crowned with a set bezel, other highlights of the series are the 11 diamond markets set around the dial, leaving the 3 o’clock position for the date, while the most exclusive selection of watches are also lined with an array of eternal stones. Inside each case, the Big Bang One Click 33mm houses the HUB1120 automatic movement at its heart, which beats 28,800 beats per hour for 40 consecutive hours.

The 12 straps offer the wearer freedom to indulge in a multitude of styles and to match their accessories with their look, as the curated colours span enduring neutral shades as well as vibrant, contemporary hues. Depending on your mood, a change in style can happen in just ‘One Click’ using a patented fastening system. The leather straps have been created using a vegetable tanning process in France, one of the oldest methods of tanning known to man, and a testament to Hublot’s timelessness.

