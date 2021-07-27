After the popularity of the Big Bang Integral in black ceramic, Hublot is launching the Big Bang Unico Integral Ceramic in three immaculate colours: white, navy blue and grey.







Fans of ceramic watches will fall in love with the three new Big Bang Integral timepieces, which comes with a built-in scratch-resistant, hypoallergenic, all-ceramic model. The timepiece is constructed of ceramic, a signature material of the watchmaker, in a single colour that reaffirms the single-colour, single-material concept of Hublot.









Distinguishable from Hublot’s Big Bang models through its full integrated bracelet, the Big Bang Unico Integral Ceramic is fitted with ‘monobloc architecture’, which fuses the first link of the integrated bracelet to the 42mm case. The watch, launched in 2020, became the first model to bring such a historical change to the 15-year-old Big Bang. The stylistic touches are present in the polished and satin-finished links, whose bevelled and chamfered details help add more depth to the design.

“15 years of the Big Bang and a new first. A unique, fully integrated bracelet and a redesigned case for a different clientèle. The Big Bang Integral and its integrated architecture have propelled this model into a whole new universe.” –Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot

Save for the bezel lugs, the entire being of the watch is made of ceramic—a high-tech material that is gentler on the skin than steel with low thermal conductivity. And because ceramics are twice or thrice harder yet up to 30% lighter than steel, the material captures the Big Bang Unico Integral Ceramic’s exceptional durability and lightness. This emphasis on durability and power is also reflected in the Unico HUB1280 movement, a new incarnation of the HUB124, one of Unico’s proprietary manufacturing movements.







Just like its form and functions, the three new colours are versatile and beautiful, making them a great companion for the everyday and the adventures to come. Those who wish to become the owner of the Big Bang Unico Integral Ceramic, the retail price is estimated at THB728,000.

