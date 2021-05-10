It’s been nearly two decades since the release of Louis Vuitton’s very first timepiece, the Tambour. Fast forwarding to 2021, yet we welcome another member on board joining the iconic Tambour range, the Street Diver family – a watch that stays true to the house’s origins.

Whether it’s the watch’s aspects of high-quality craftsmanship, at-every-level functionality, creative originality or the freedom of expression, the new Tambour Street Diver is everything Louis Vuitton ever symbolises.

Inspired by a circular-framed drum for its unique shape, this handcrafted timepiece is a re-imagination of the Tambour into the form of the high-end sports watch Tambour Street Diver.

With its bounty of highlighted features, such as the recognisable 12 letters of “l-o-u-i-s-v-u-i-t-t-o-n” displayed on the 44-milimetre stainless-steel case, screw-down crowns, 100-metre water resistance, super-luminova coatings on dial elements, dive bezel with a disruptive ‘align the V’ concept, every detail of this dive watch captures the richness of city life.

From the gym to the club, the beach to the office, day to evening, casual to formal or even sporty to smart, its functionality – including Louis Vuitton’s 3-year crafting of the brilliant quick-change strap system – is as excellent as how it appears on any wrists, of any sizes.

The Tambour Street Diver is available in four different colours namely, s kyline blue , n eon black , b lack blaze and p acific white .

As part of the new launch, the campaign – starring actors Tahar Rahim, Sophie Turner and Minho Lee – presses its emphasis on water. Whether inside or out in the open, at-home gardens or public parks, water brings life to the urban environment of the city in all of its forms.