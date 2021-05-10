Our brands
Home > Uncategorized
Style

Louis Vuitton’s New Tambour Street Diver Captures the Richness of City Life

By Prestige Online Thailand
10 May 2021
Style
Louis Vuitton’s New Tambour Street Diver Captures the Richness of City Life

It’s been nearly two decades since the release of Louis Vuitton’s very first timepiece, the Tambour. Fast forwarding to 2021, yet we welcome another member on board joining the iconic Tambour range, the Street Diver family – a watch that stays true to the house’s origins.

Whether it’s the watch’s aspects of high-quality craftsmanship, at-every-level functionality, creative originality or the freedom of expression, the new Tambour Street Diver is everything Louis Vuitton ever symbolises.

Inspired by a circular-framed drum for its unique shape, this handcrafted timepiece is a re-imagination of the Tambour into the form of the high-end sports watch Tambour Street Diver.

With its bounty of highlighted features, such as the recognisable 12 letters of “l-o-u-i-s-v-u-i-t-t-o-n” displayed on the 44-milimetre stainless-steel case, screw-down crowns, 100-metre water resistance, super-luminova coatings on dial elements, dive bezel with a disruptive ‘align the V’ concept, every detail of this dive watch captures the richness of city life.

From the gym to the club, the beach to the office, day to evening, casual to formal or even sporty to smart, its functionality – including Louis Vuitton’s 3-year crafting of the brilliant quick-change strap system – is as excellent as how it appears on any wrists, of any sizes.
The Tambour Street Diver is available in four different colours namely, skyline blue , neon black, black blaze and pacific white.
As part of the new launch, the campaign – starring actors Tahar Rahim, Sophie Turner and Minho Lee – presses its emphasis on water. Whether inside or out in the open, at-home gardens or public parks, water brings life to the urban environment of the city in all of its forms.
To find out more about the Tambour Street Diver, visit louisvuitton.com.
Tambour Street Diver Louis Vuitton LV Tambour
Prestige Online Thailand
watches
Get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigeth