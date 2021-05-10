It’s been nearly two decades since the release of Louis Vuitton’s very first timepiece, the Tambour. Fast forwarding to 2021, yet we welcome another member on board joining the iconic Tambour range, the Street Diver family – a watch that stays true to the house’s origins.
Whether it’s the watch’s aspects of high-quality craftsmanship, at-every-level functionality, creative originality or the freedom of expression, the new Tambour Street Diver is everything Louis Vuitton ever symbolises.
Inspired by a circular-framed drum for its unique shape, this handcrafted timepiece is a re-imagination of the Tambour into the form of the high-end sports watch Tambour Street Diver.
With its bounty of highlighted features, such as the recognisable 12 letters of “l-o-u-i-s-v-u-i-t-t-o-n” displayed on the 44-milimetre stainless-steel case, screw-down crowns, 100-metre water resistance, super-luminova coatings on dial elements, dive bezel with a disruptive ‘align the V’ concept, every detail of this dive watch captures the richness of city life.