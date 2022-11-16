Meet the Astronomia Metaverso NFT Venus: The First NFT Timepiece to Enter the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève

The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), the most prestigious and respected awards for watches, unanimously known throughout the globe as the Oscars of Watchmaking, was held last week on November 10 and announced its 20 winners.

History was made among the finalists this year as the high watchmaking, high jewellery NFT timepiece, the Astronomia Metaverso NFT Venus by Jacob & Co., became the first ever “digital native” watch to compete in the GPHG. Included in the Jewellery category, the watch represents an unprecedented time in history, as a digitally-led and physically redeemable NFT was in the final round of the reputable awards.

Serving both as an NFT-secured, digital timepiece and a real-world jewellery watch, the Astronomia Metaverso NFT Venus offers the best of both worlds by bringing the solar system right onto your wrist. With its very existence marking a significant paradigm shift for the watchmaking industry, the NFT version allows buyers to redeem the physical version of the timepiece while also granting access to exclusive private events and collaboration opportunities.

More about the Venus Watch

The Astronomia Metaverso NFT Venus, shortly referred to as the Venus watch, is an extension of Jacob & Co.’s Astronomia Metaverso collection, whose original concept is to represent the miniature version of our solar system in a singular timepiece. It marks the brand’s bold venture into the metaverse, while also serving as a testament of Jacob & Co.’s commitment in pushing the boundaries and limits of conventional luxury watchmaking.

Personally designed by founder Jacob Arabo, the Astronomia Metaverso represents a new legacy in the making, one that bridges the gap between the physical and digital world of luxury watchmaking. It is the first ever luxury watch NFT project built with real products, and consists of a total of eight bespoke designs – Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Earth, Mars, and Uranus – all to be made once and never again.

The Venus timepiece, meanwhile, presents itself as a new, more elaborative version from the Astronomia collection. Its cutting-edge concept is endowed in white gold with wide sapphire openings on the caseband and openworked lugs; an exquisite piece reinterpreted in Venus’ appearance, the planet of love. Under the expansive, curved sapphire crystal also lies a vertical movement with three arms – one, a flying tourbillon, the other, a rotating 288-facet Jacob-cut gem representing a planet, and the third an hour and minute dial cut from a slab of red spinel.

Intertwined at the core around these three arms lies an element most specific to the Astronomia Metaverso NFT Collection – the three-dimensional gem-set lattice dome utilised by Jacob & Co. to create a canvas to carry the individual nature of each piece in the collection. In the realms of the Venus case, the openworked dome is made of yellow gold set with white diamonds, yellow diamonds and pink sapphires.

The Venus watch, indeed, takes this metaphysical realm to new heights in all manners of execution. The cutting-edge concept, with its NFT visuals fully digitally rendered in photorealistic 4K resolution, was created synonymously with its physical attribute in New York and Geneva by Jacob & Co. Both versions, serving the same vision and purpose and representing two facets of the same reality, are a near perfect 1:1 representation of one another. Both the digital and physical pieces in the entire collection have all been handcrafted for over thousands of hours.

According to the company, both the digital and physical assets of the watch are versions that will not be repeated again in history.

For more information about the Venus watch and Jacob & Co.’s Astronomia Metaverso Collection, visit here.