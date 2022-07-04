On the Wrist: Omega updates the Speedmaster ’57 and Moonwatch

From defying gravity to thriving against the effects of ageing, the Omega Speedmaster is trimmer, fitter and more sophisticated than ever on the 65th anniversary of its debut. Check out the watchmakers’ exciting updates to its Speedmaster ’57 and Moonwatch below.

In the momentous year of 1957, having made a name for itself in sports timekeeping with proven precision and know-how, Omega reinforced its position as a consummate tool watchmaker with the introduction of the Professional collection consisting of three timepieces that would go on to become legends in their own rights.

They included the Seamaster 300, which ushered in a new era of underwater discovery; the Railmaster, the first commercially available Omega watch capable of withstanding the influence of magnetism more than 1,000 gauss; and last, but by no means least, the Speedmaster, a chronograph whose evolution has unfolded in the most extraordinary way.

Although originally designed for motor racing, the Speedmaster was destined to fly, becoming the first watch worn in space and on the moon, hence the nickname Moonwatch, and a part of all six NASA lunar missions, including that historic time it played a vital role in the safe return of the Apollo 13 crew members.

In addition to pioneering space exploration with NASA, the Omega Speedmaster has continuously expanded into various series of dedicated timepieces, including the Moonwatch, anniversary series, ‘Dark Side of the Moon’, and so on, in perpetual adoration of the cosmos, as Da Vinci once said, “Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.”

In 2022, Omega updated the Speedmaster ’57 to modern times with a slimmer, sleeker profile, and a more powerful performance to appeal to a new generation of Speedy fans. The new collection consists of eight new stainless-steel models, all powered by the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9906.

The use of a manual-winding movement allows for a thinner case and finer bezel, giving the new ’57 watches a streamlined look. There’s a “sandwich” black dial edition with recessed hour markers filled with vintage Super-LumiNova – and three releases with PVD dials, in blue, green and a new varnished burgundy. The entire collection is presented with stainless-steel bracelets, or matching coloured leather straps.

At just 12.99 mm, the new ’57 is considerably slimmer than its cousin the Speedmaster Moonwatch 3861 at 13.58 mm. Of course, there is always a nod to space history on a Speedmaster. The bracelet on the steel version is inspired by the Apollo 11 tribute launched in 2019, and equipped with Omega’s patented comfort release adjustment system.

Moonshine Revelries

When it comes to case materials, fans of the Moonwatch are already spoiled for choice, with current collection models in steel, Sedna Gold and Canopus Gold. In 2022, Omega takes lunar inspiration to the next level with two new models in Moonshine Gold. One with Moonshine Gold dial, black ceramic bezel ring and blackened subdials and indexes.

Another with a PVD green coated dial and a green ceramic bezel ring. To offer aficionados even greater choice, Omega even offers two ways to fix their Moonshine Gold Moonwatch to the wrist: a matching bracelet in 18k Moonshine Gold, or integrated black rubber strap with textured motifs resembling the moon’s surface on the back and Moonshine Gold clasp. Powering all new models is the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861.

Created in 2019, Moonshine Gold is an 18k yellow gold alloy, inspired by the shining moonlight in a dark blue sky. It offers a distinctive paler hue than traditional 18k yellow gold and high resistance to the fading of colour and lustre over time.

