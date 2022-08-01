Patek Philippe’s 2022 Women Timepieces Perfect for Thai Mother’s Day

This year, the distinguished luxury and last family-owned Genevan watch manufacturer has introduced three stunning women timepieces to honour and celebrate the power of women all around the world.

To many aesthetes and watch lovers everywhere, the name Patek Philippe stands tall as one of the oldest, most prestigious, and intricate timepieces in the world. Long known as a favourite among gentlemen, over the years, the brand has equally charmed the ladies with the soul, exquisite beauty, and excellent performance that Patek Philippe can only embody.

This year, the Swiss watch manufacture is introducing three new timepieces – designed to represent the women who embody the spirit of the brand and those who wear it, firmly and beautifully on their delicate wrists. And with Thai Mother’s Day coming up, it marks more of an opportune time to celebrate Thai mothers everywhere with these stunning and timeless timepieces.

Ref. 4910/1200A Twenty~4

First, we have a classic timepiece for the everyday adornment, whether they are during office hours, vacation time, or even sophisticated evening night outs. The simple yet intricately beautiful Twenty~4 collection has been cherished by ladies for over a decade for its Art-Déco-inspired curved rectangle case and corresponding bracelet, which offer much-appreciated comfort.

The olive green sunburst dial of the new Ref. 4910/1200A Twenty~4 entrancingly glimmers as it reveals a subtle yet radiant pattern, showcasing the 36 Top Wesselton Pure diamonds of 0.42 carat set on both vertical sides of the bezel. Large fluorescent hands, Arabic numerals, and baton markers ensure the luminescence for legibility in any and low-light conditions. Telling the time in a simplistic, yet pristine manner from the hour to minute, the Swiss quartz is fitted in a stainless steel bezel of 25.1 x 30.0 millimeters, paired with a stainless steel bracelet and a solid safety clasp to match.

Ref. 7121/200G Calatrava Moon Phases

If you are yearning for something exquisite to make a statement, then look no further than the Ref. 7121/200G Calatrava Moon Phases. Here, 132 diamonds of 1.09 carat grace the 33.0-millimeter 18k white gold bezel in two-row configurations using the ‘Dentelle’ gem-setting technique. The brilliance of the precious stones complements the gleaming pattern of the dial perfectly. The model features an enchanting disc at 6 o’clock displaying the phases of the moon.

This timepiece for ladies called Ref. 7121/200G Calatrava Moon Phases boasts a hand-polished self-winding mechanical movement visible through a sapphire crystal case back. This smallest cmovement crafted by Patek Philippe features a high-precision moon-phase display with only 1 day deviation every 122 years. The excellence of the display is echoed through a graceful feminine bezel and a meticulously handcrafted blue crocodile leather strap complementary to the color of the dial.

Ref. 7130R World Time

For the woman with wanderlust, this multiple time-zone functionality of the Ref. 7130R World Time, featuring a precious 18k rose gold of 36.0 millimeters bejeweled with 62 Top Wesselton Pure diamonds of 0.82 carat, is the ideal travel companion for you. The magnificence of the finely hand-guilloched old basket weave motif on its olive green dial is accredited to the age-old Guilloché technique practiced by only a handful of artisans today. This spellbinding artwork of time displays 24 time zones worldwide inscribed with the name of major cities, each representing a time zone with a clear day/night indicator.

The intricate yet user-friendly functions accredited to the ultra-thin self-winding mechanical movement, are empowered by the 22k gold ‘minirotor’ displayed through a sapphire crystal case back. Its olive green calfskin, along with its matching dial, intricately follow and weave into the contours of the wrist, making a sublime and prominent statement to all those that wear it.