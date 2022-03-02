Jaeger-LeCoultre & Prestige Invited Watch Enthusiasts to ‘Reverso: Timeless Stories Since 1931’

Celebrating 90 years of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso, Prestige collaborated with the renowned watchmaker, to invite watch aficionados for an exclusive private event.

In celebration of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s iconic Reverso — which, today, celebrates nine decades — the watchmaker has launched an immersive cultural experience titled ‘Reverso: Timeless Stories Since 1931’. Designed to be a travelling exhibition, the retrospective event was held in South East Asia for the very first time, beginning at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Boutique, before making its way through Thailand to Australia.

Giving avid collectors and watch enthusiasts much to be excited about, The Reverso Stories tells the tale of the emblematic Reverso, which marked a new era in watchmaking, by introducing the idea of a case that could be flipped over. A bold statement of its time, today the timepiece continues to be widely recognised for its seamless execution of both aesthetic and functionality.

In commemoration of the significant milestone, Prestige collaborated with the watchmaker to invite watch lovers and close friends of Prestige, for an exclusive showcase, complete with private tour. Guests got to experience a retelling of the Reverso’s historied origins, while discovering the intricate levels of design, innovation, and craftsmanship that goes behind each timepiece. The exhibition also provided a glimpse into Jaeger-LeCoultre’s decorative technique, the Perlage.

Scroll through the gallery below to see more of the event, along with who was there.

To find out more, visit jaeger-lecoultre.com.