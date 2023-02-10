Prestige x Grand Seiko: Tanart Sathienthirakul and Chaval Jiaravanon

In an exclusive video series with Grand Seiko, we explore how the renowned brand builds watches that are recognised globally as ‘luxe ahead of time.’

In this first episode, professional race car driver Tanart Sathienthirakul and Chaval Jiaravanon, who is a Partner at Infinity Ventures Crypto, share their insights about how Grand Seiko has been able to capture the ‘voice of the wind’ with its nature-inspired, brushed-dial timepieces – the Grand Seiko Sakura and Grand Seiko Sho-sho.

As someone who values only the most accurate of timekeeping due to the nature of his high-octane racing profession, Tanart’s chosen model – the Grand Seiko Sakura ref SBGA413–houses the Calibre 9R65, which is a self-winding movement that incorporates cutting-edge spring drive technology to deliver one-second-a-day precision.

Beyond its impressive movement, the design of the watch takes inspiration from Japan’s Sakura season, when Sakura blossoms fall off the trees into the water where they swirl and float. The colour and brushed nature of the dial aims to capture the image of the pink blossoms dancing in the wind, thus capturing the spirit of the fleeting Sakura season.

Similarly, Chaval’s chosen model – the Grand Seiko Sho-sho, also known as the Grand Seiko GMT ref. SBGJ249 – also celebrates the changing of the seasons. In Japan, the four seasons are experienced in six phases, all of which have their own distinct colours and characters.

Sho-sho describes the end of the rainy season where the warm wind creates ripples across the country’s many bodies of water, each shimmering in the sunlight that marks the approach of high summer. This is emulated in the watch’s blue textured dial that changes hues when one wears it in different kinds of light.

Chaval explains that beyond his appreciation for the beauty of the dial, he also values the watch’s movement that he describes as ‘unique to Grand Seiko.’ The watch has an automatic hi-beat movement, which means it is high frequency and thus, highly accurate.

Video filmed at Le Khwam Luck Cafe Bar & Restaurant.