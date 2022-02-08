Quick-Take: Top Timepieces Spotted at LVMH Watch Week 2022

Recently unveiled at the first luxury watch reveal of 2022, here are our favourite timepieces from LVMH Watch Week

Following the success of previous editions, LVMH Watch Week returns at the start of the year as a key event that complements traditional watch trade shows. And last week, the LVMH Group’s four watchmaking maisons — Bvlgari, Hublot, TAG Heuer and Zenith — showcased their latest creations . These are our favourite new timepieces from this year’s edition of LVMH Watch Week:

Bvlgari Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery Secret Watch

Bvlgari introduced four new Serpenti secret-watches, revisiting the iconic design from the 1950s. Moreover, these are also tributes to the 80th anniversary of the first Bvlgari secret watch featuring a rectangular dial concealed by a hinged cover set with brilliant-cut diamonds and decorated with baguette diamonds. More importantly, the new creations are all equipped with one of the smallest movements in the world: The new Piccolissimo mechanical movement, which is entirely conceived and produced within the Bvlgari Manufacture in Le Sentier. The actual watch is revealed by pressing the snake’s tongue on the Serpenti Misteriosi. Meanwhile, a bidirectional crown located on the caseback enables manual winding and time-setting.

Zenith DEFY Midnight Borealis

As the name suggests, the Zenith DEFY Midnight Borealis beautifully evokes the aurora borealis or northern lights . The watch features a midnight blue dial that gradually shifts to a bright emerald green towards to bottom, while white diamonds are applied on every hour marker, except at 3 o’clock where the date window is placed. Housed in a 36mm stainless steel case embellished with brilliant cut white diamonds on the bezel, this vibrant creation offers a fresh take on the heavenly phenomenon in an unexpected and visually striking manner.

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 30mm Automatic

The Aquaracer Professional 200 from TAG Heuer is a bold, stylish, all-terrain luxury tool watch that continues the rich legacy of the historic Swiss manufacture’s high-functioning sports watch range, which began four decades ago. This time, the collection offers quite a selection of models. In particular, there are two automatic and two quartz references in the 40mm collection, as well as two automatics and five quartz options in the 30mm collection. Housed in a 30mm steel polished and fine brushed case, the model shown here comes with blue mother of pearl and slightly smoky dial.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf Orange Carbon

The Big Bang Unico Golf Orange Carbon from Hublot is a mechanical golf watch that can keep track of your score over the course of an 18-hole round. Limited to 100 pieces, the watch comes with a skeletonised dial that stunningly reveals the movement’s inner workings. The shot-counting mechanism is activated by a yellow putter-shaped pusher at 2 o’clock, which also advances the yellow stroke counter visible through an aperture at 3 o’clock. And then, when it’s time to move to the next hole, another putter-shaped pusher at 4 o’clock simply resets the shot indication to zero and advances the hole indication at 9 o’clock by one hole. Finally, the cumulative score goes up by one with every recorded shot, and is shown through an aperture at 6 o’clock, while at the end of a round, the display can be reset to zero via the pusher at 8 o’clock.