When Rolex unveiled the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust in 1957, it marked significant achievements for the brand – namely breaking new technical ground in terms of the case size, while also obtaining COSC chronometric certification for the small model. Its creation pays tribute to Hans Wilsdorf’s enduring mission of creating a small watch with an accurate movement.

Measuring 28 mm in diameter, the Lady-Datejust is of smaller proportions but carries all the attributes of the emblematic Datejust, which, since its launch in 1945, has long been the gold standard for style and technical performance. The women’s version of the date chronometer is designed to comfortably fit a slender wrist, while still being every bit as dependable as its predecessor. An elegant timepiece inspired by audacity, the Lady-Datejust celebrates women who believe in themselves and unceasingly strive for excellence. Prodigious pianist Yuja Wang, tennis champion Garbiñe Muguruza and sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar are among the Rolex Testimonees who embody the bold and daring spirit of the timepiece.

A perfect blend of proportion, robustness and elegance, the Lady-Datejust’s Oyster case is guaranteed waterproof to a depth of 100 metres (330 feet). The distinctively shaped middle case is crafted from 18 ct gold or a solid block of Oystersteel, a particularly corrosion-resistant alloy. The case back is hermetically screwed down with a special tool, allowing only certified Rolex watchmakers to access the movement. Fitted with a double waterproofness system, the Twinlock winding crown screws down securely against the case while the crystal, made of scratch-resistant sapphire, features a Cyclops lens at 3 o’clock for easy reading of the date.

At its heart is the calibre 2236 that powers the Lady-Datejust. The COSC certified self-winding mechanical movement, entirely developed and manufactured by Rolex, offers a 55-hour power reserve and carries a number of patents, delivering outstanding performance in terms of precision, power reserve, resistance to shocks and magnetic fields, convenience and reliability. Its oscillator is fitted on high-performance Paraflex shock absorbers that are designed and patented by Rolex. The movement also incorporates a Syloxi hairspring in silicon, also patented and manufactured by Rolex, which is insensitive to magnetic fields and remains up to 10 times more precise than a traditional hairspring in case of shocks.

Various materials are used to accentuate the visual aesthetics of a Lady-Datejust, including Oystersteel, 18 ct yellow, white or Everose gold, and Rolesor. The dials are either in mother-of-pearl, champagne-colour, silver, white, pink, or diamond-set while the bezel can be either domed, fluted or gem-set. Depending on the version, completing it is a three-piece link Oyster bracelet with a folding Oysterclasp, a five-piece link Jubilee bracelet (created in 1945 especially for the Datejust) with a Crownclasp, or a three-piece link President bracelet with a Crownclasp.

As with every Rolex watch, the Lady-Datejust is covered by the Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolised by the green seal that comes with each Rolex watch and is coupled with an international five-year guarantee.

(Main image: Yuja Wang, pianist. She is wearing the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust 28)

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia.