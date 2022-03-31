Rolex at the Oscars: The Long-standing Relationship Between Rolex and Cinema

Rolex has always placed emphasis on its support of the arts, particularly in the world of cinema. We take a look at how the watchmaker celebrates creativity and the rise of new talent, as well as its role at the widely-discussed Oscars.

While the world has been abuzz with discussion over the recent Oscars, interestingly enough, Hollywood’s key event also holds particular significance for fans of Rolex and haute horology. For a while now, Rolex has been recognised for its close ties with the cinematic field. Rolex watches grace the wrists of unforgettable characters — many of which have, of course, won Oscars in their own right. For the past six years now, the watchmaker has also been a Proud Sponsor of the Governors Awards and Oscars ceremony — a nod to its strong relationship with cinema, and support of both artistic and technical excellence.

Every year, Rolex joins the cinematic sector in honouring the greatest names in film, paying tribute to the inspiration, production process, and expertise that goes into filmmaking. As part of its partnership with cinema, Rolex is also the official host of the Oscars Greenroom, a lounge-like antechamber where nominees and presenters can rest and convivally mingle before and after entering the Oscars stage.

True to Rolex’s focus on creating exceptional experiences, the Greenroom is developed annually with immersiveness and innovation at the forefront. This 2022, the space provides referential nods to iconic Hollywood movies and studios, commemorating the union between cinema and watchmaking.

Art Deco style wall panels feature eye-catching elements from Rolex timepieces, arranged into mosaics in a way that’s reminiscent of the Los Angeles skyline. Discerning eyes will spot various decorative elements that symbolize landmarks from the world of film — cue Hollywood, the Academy, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Carefully sculpted by Rolex artisans, and sheathed in leather, these landmark replicas are tastefully adorned with signature features of Rolex’s visual styling, from indexes, to hands, and fluted bezels.

Elements of decor are complemented by Rolex’s latest campaign visuals, as well as script excerpts of The Path, which is recognised as a metaphor for progress, creativity, and social movement. Through the Greenroom, Rolex pays remarkable tribute to cinematic mastery, as well as the values of excellence and empowerment reflected in the world of film.

To find out more about Rolex and Cinema, as well as the watchmakers’ role at the Oscars, visit rolex.com.