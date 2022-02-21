On the Wrist: A Closer Look at Rolex’s Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust

A classic ladies watch, Rolex’s Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust is a timepiece inspired by audacity.

Regardless of the ups, downs, or even a global pandemic, there’s something about Rolex’s standing in the luxury watch market that seems almost unshakable. Ask your everyday watch collector about the brand, however, and the conversation is mostly dominated by its Daytonas, or the occasional interest in a snazzy new feature on one of their GMTs. Very rarely will you have the Datejust sit front and centre… and it’s a shame, really.

Here’s the thing. Though subtle in its charms — and in truth, we love it all the more for that — the Rolex Datejust brims with meaning, cultural and historical significance. With Rolex’s launch of its Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust, this significance gets taken to another level, as the watchmaker celebrates the achievements of women with a classic designed with them in mind. From its small size to the impressive movement housed in the heart, here’s everything we love.

The Inspiration: Celebrating Audacity

Perhaps our favourite part of the Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust, is how Rolex has created a woman’s watch that packs just as impressive a punch — if not more so — as a man’s would. Bringing together decades of watchmaking prowess, craftsmanship, and innovation, the timepiece is dedicated to the bold, modern woman who believes in herself.

The Technical Innovation: Breaking Boundaries

While charmingly petite, don’t let the small case size fool you — the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust breaks new technical ground, and comes with a COSC chronometric certificate for its small size. Inside you’ll find the self-winding mechanical calibre 2236 with a power reserve of 55 hours, accompanied by a silicon Syloxi hairspring, and high-performance Paraflex shock absorbers. All this is housed in a 28mm Oyster case, which can be submerged up to 100 metres underwater, and is topped off with — of course — that iconic instantaneous date display and Cyclops lens.

The Designs: A Variety of Looks

Understanding that a woman can be both strong and stylish, the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust comes with an impressive range of options, extending to different materials, colours, motifs, and even markers. Dials come in champagne, silver, white, and pink, with the option of gem-setting options. There are also three different designs available, each coming with its own persona.

