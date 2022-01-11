Season Change: Chalit Soontornpalin on Sharing Positivity Together With Grand Seiko

If he were to be a season, Chalit Soontornpalin believes he would be summer.

As director and founder of Opportunity One Placement Co.,Ltd., Chalit is no stranger to the world of Grand Seiko especially after the period he describes as his “season change” — the time he decided to establish his own recruitment and personnel coaching company, and subsequently being invited to share his stories on the social media pages of Grand Seiko.

“In my line of work, I am in constant need of positive energy and that’s why I always find the time to get out of town with my family to enjoy some green scenery,” he said. It is this thirst for positivity and unwavering love for greenery that make Chalit a perfect owner of the Rikka Sekki — Grand Seiko’s reimagined version of the iconic 62GS as part of The Heritage Collection to celebrate the Nature of Time and commemorate Japan’s twenty-four sekki that mark nature’s ever-changing seasons. The glistening green dial evoking a refreshing summer breeze blowing over the waving fields, the Rikka Sekki seizes that fleeting moment of early summer and recaptures its ever-refreshing into this limited-edition timepiece that resonates with Chalit’s inspiring positivity.

“I always love sharing positive energy with people. I love seeing people beaming with confidence and enjoying their life and that’s how I approach my coaching programmes. I want to share with everyone this kind of positive energy I feel when I think of summer.”

