Season Change: Suwat Sukkay on Enjoying the Cheerfulness of Spring with Grand Seiko

No other seasons come close to defining a country’s unwavering charm as the springtime of Japan — the months when the sakura comes in full bloom and invites travellers and visitors from all over to world to admire this sublime seasonal exuberance.

Despite his many years in Japan as a scholarship student, Suwat Sukkay’s love for the Spring’s sakura hardly fades. “Sakura is the most important part of Spring. It’s like nature’s masterpiece,” he said.

The Vice President of Cemedine (Thailand) Co., Ltd., who is also a fine-dining chef, considers his culinary passion similar to the spring season in ways that, through the attention of details in every single process and the artistic way in which each ingredient is arranged together in a plate, fine-dining brings immeasurable delight to the people like the cheerful blossoming of spring flowers.

It is this love for the season, the sakura and a breath of cheerful exuberance it brings that have drawn Suwat to Grand Seiko’s Shunbun sekki, a luxury timepiece inspired by the time during mid-spring when sakura petals fall into the water to form the ‘Hana-Ikada‘ or the flower raft on the glistening water surface.

“I’ve been waiting for so long to be the proud owner of this watch,” he noted.