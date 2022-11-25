Star Studded Reveal: Ulysse Nardin’s Duo Releases of The Freak Watch

With the reveal earlier this year of the Freak S and Freak X Aventurine watches, Ulysse Nardin reaches a new orbit – looking to the brightest stars of the cosmos for inspiration for these new interpretations of the innovative Freak.

At first glance, Ulysse Nardin’s pioneering new duo releases of the Freak watch resemble a space vessel with twin reactors. The creations, combining all the superlatives of horology, came into being thanks to the expertise of an integrated manufacture; it represents the expression of contemporary luxury masterfully manifested in an avant-garde watchmaking design.

The year 2001, which saw the launch of the very first Freak watch – one of the most innovative models of its time – is widely considered as a milestone in the history of Ulysse Nardin. This revolutionary timepiece broke free from all the conventions of watchmaking history: no hands, no dial, no crown. The memorable project was conceived by Carole Forestier Kasapi, then turned into reality thanks to Ludwig Oechslin, a philosopher, a genius, and at the time, a watchmaker for Ulysse Nardin.

For more than 20 years, Ulysse Nardin has constantly been seeking to push back the limits of traditional watchmaking in the Freak collection. To wear a Freak is to carry a laboratory on your wrist. It’s a collection that has become symbolic in haute horlogerie because, over the years, it has hosted several major innovations.

“The Freak is a watch whose revolutionary soul is regularly fired up by new technical challenges. Like the heroes of Homer’s Odyssey who visited many unknown lands, we at Ulysse Nardin continue to explore all possible roads offered by science to ensure constant improvement in the precision and functionality of our time-keeping instruments,” says Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Ulysse Nardin.

Having made a conscious choice to continuously amaze watch aficionados, the manufacture’s developers designed the brand’s very first double oscillator with a differential with automatic winding, made possible by the “Grinder” system – twice as efficient as a traditional winding system. The new Freak S watch (limited to 75 units) is the obvious technical extension of the Freak Vision of 2018: a new mechanical marvel that highlights several noteworthy innovations. With a construction enabling a combination of different materials such as ceramic, titanium and gold, its new case is inspired by the first Freak of 2001.

Ulysse Nardin’s technical teams have succeeded spectacularly in taking the three-dimensional effect to the limit. The Freak S’ inclined double oscillator is a premiere, the prime signature of new UN-251 manufacture movement. Positioned on distinct planes as if on two launching pads, the two XXL silicium balance-wheels are linked by a differential, which draws the average of their rates. Assembled on two planes inclined at 20 degrees from another, the two extra-large balance-wheels with inertia-blocks are linked by a bridge in rose gold in the form of a rocket’s wing. In a rhythmic tango, they give the impression of two turboprops beating time at a frequency of 2.5 Hz – reinforcing the timepiece’s 3D effect and space inspiration.

Besides giving the watch a remarkable spaceship look, the inclined double oscillator and its differential constitute a technological marvel enabling improved regulation of the movement’s running rate. The most common application of a differential is in the transmission of an automobile. A differential is required in a vehicle when it makes a turn, as it allows the drive wheels turn at different speeds: the wheels located on the outside of the turning curve turn faster than the inside wheels. Here, it performs an indispensable function: drawing the average of two rates and evenly distributing the barrel’s energy to the two regulating organs, so that its amplitude remains stable. The two oscillators of the Freak S never oscillate at the same speed and are therefore mutually compensated thanks to this mechanism, which is as aesthetic as it is useful.

After having been the first to use silicium in the very first Freak watch in 2001, Ulysse Nardin is now showcasing an innovative pioneering surface treatment – a combination of silicium and synthetic diamond: DiamonSIL (patented in 2009). The silicium components of the escapement of the Freak S have been coated with a layer of artificial diamond which optimises its performance and its resistance to abrasion and to the several million impacts per year on the watch.

Whereas in traditional tourbillons, the balance wheel makes one rotation per minute within a cage, in the Freak, it’s the whole movement – including its regulating organ – that makes a complete turn on itself in one hour. The Freak S’ time is set by rotating the bezel in a clockwise or counterclockwise direction.

Meanwhile, the Freak X Aventurine, according to Patrick Pruniaux, “is a high-end timepiece that embodies some of the exceptional technical features owned by the Freak Vision. It is a young and modern piece, as well as revolutionary in its way of displaying the time.”

The watch is equipped with a regulation organ – balance wheel, anchor, escapement wheel – made of silicium. While emphasising a sleek design, this 43mm timepiece perfectly lives up to the pedigree of its Freak predecessors. A blend of the UN-118 and UN-250 (Freak Vision) calibres, the movement is fitted with a carousel, turning once on itself every hour to indicate the time. It serves as a minute hand circling above the aventurine plate decorating the movement.

Inside and clearly visible, a super-light and extra-large silicium balance wheel with nickel inertia-blocks oscillates at 3Hz. Its blue PVD titanium and 5N rose gold case has a distinctive look with gently rounded curves. The Freak X Aventurine is available on a blue alligator strap with light grey “points de bride” stitches and a blue PVD titanium and 5N rose gold folding clasp. It is manufactured in a limited edition of 99 timepieces.